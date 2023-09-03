© Objectivity is the Objective / Substack

Robert Kennedy Jr recently said,The Democrat party rigged the 2016 primary for Hillary Clinton over Bernie Sanders. Donna Brazille, a Democrat operative working for CNN,. They rigged the 2020 primary for Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. In both primaries, the Democrat party manipulated their super-delegates against Bernie Sanders and for their favored candidate. And this year, they are rigging the Democrat primary in favor of Joe Biden against Robert F Kennedy Jr.During the 2016 Presidential election, Barack Obama had the FBI unconstitutionally spy on Donald Trump's campaign and transition team. After Trump won the election, Hillary Clinton fed opposition research to the FBI in order to charge Trump with colluding with the Russians to influence the election, which put the country through a two-and-a-half-year fraudulent investigation to undermine Trump's Presidency and overturn the 2016 election results. They impeached Trump twice in order to deny him the right to run for President again. Trump was exonerated twice.Leading up to the 2020 election, the Democrat party colluded with Twitter and Facebook to censor Republican voices on social media and promote Democrats. During the 2020 Presidential campaign, the Democrats got 50 current and former intelligence agents to lie by signing a letter which falsely claimed that Hunter Biden's laptop which was filled with corruption and criminality by Joe Biden, was Russian disinformation. The Democrats illegally procured Donald Trump's taxes so they could scour his documents looking for illegalities and found none. They have had the FBI raid Trump's home, and the homes of several of his closest associates, and then charged him with crimes that they refuse to charge Biden and Hillary with.Everything that the Democrats are doing tois further proof that they stole the 2020 election.In the middle of the 2024 election season, they have indicted Donald Trump four times with 91 charges for exercising his Constitutional rights. Each one of the 91 indictments against Trump is part of a multi-level national conspiracy to interfere with the 2024 election. Is it just a coincidence that all four of the arrests of Donald Trump were conducted by far-left prosecutors, all occurring in the year leading up to the Presidential election in which he is leading in the polls over the Democrat? I guess that's just one big coincidence.Two of the trial dates for Trump's indictmentsthe day before super Tuesday. White House visitor logs show,. Are we supposed to believe that all this has not been coordinated with the White House? I guess they were just talking about golf and grandkids or wedding plans and yoga. This has been planned and orchestrated by the leaders of the Democrat party since the day after the 2020 election. That is why they have dealt so harshly with the January 6 rioters. Because when they steal the 2024 election as blatantly as they are planning on doing, they are showing to the country that they will arrest anyone who objects.You don't think this is orchestrated. Within minutes of the January 6 riot, the Democrats were using the word "insurrection". No one who has seen footage from that day would conclude that it was in anyway an "insurrection". No one was armed. Most of the footage shows middle age and elderly people meandering around the inside the Capital. Was there violence and destruction of property? Yes, by a small percentage of the rioters. But none of that violence or property destruction appeared very alarming after witnessing for the previous 6 months, over 500 violent BLM riots which firebombed police stations, set courthouses on fire, burned buildings and churches to the ground, maimed cops and killed over 30 people.All of that violence, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, supported and defended with public statements. So, what happened at the Capital appeared rather tame compared to what we witnessed night after night in our cities that summer and fall. So, no honest person would consider the Capital riot, an "insurrection", but the Democrats and their surrogates in the media introduced that word and repeated it over and over again in the conversation knowing that it shows up in the 14th Amendment to potentially disqualify a Presidential candidate [Trump] in future elections. Why was Donald Trump asked repeatedly during the 2020 campaign to pledge to accept the election results before the election took place? They wanted to use his logical answer of, "no", as proof that he was already planning on an insurrection if he did not win.Everything the Democrats do is about rigging elections. The Democrats engage in a widespread ballot harvesting in which campaign operatives go to people's homes and collect their ballots, and most likely influence how they vote in the process. I don't know how that is not a violation of election laws against electioneering near polling places, but the Dems have found a way around it.Opening the southern border, and allowing 7 million illegal immigrants into this country, and at the same time working to eliminate voter ID for our elections means that they are trying to get as many of those 7 million illegal immigrants to vote in our next election which is a form of stuffing the ballot box. That is the only reason why the Democrats want the borders to be wide open. All these illegal immigrants are more and more votes for them. The only people who do not want to have voter ID are the people who want to cheat in the elections. The only people who don't want you to be allowed to challenge results of the election, are the people who rig the elections.They are acting as if they are guilty. Guilty people are not transparent. Guilty people don't want to be questioned. Guilty people do not want to be investigated.No one can refute any of these repeated acts of outright cheating by the Democrats, yet they act shocked and in disbelief, if you question the integrity of Joe Biden's election when they, themselves, have an extensive track record of challenging election results - the 2000, 2004 and 2016 Presidential elections. They try to silence anybody who questions the 2020 election results by calling them "election deniers" and "threats to democracy". They don't want us to challenge the results of the 2020 election, because they know they rigged the election.When they were after Donald Trump's tax returns, the common refrain was, if you don't have anything to hide then you should release your tax returns. Likewise, if the election wasn't stolen, then you should welcome an investigation into the election results. Donald Trump appointed a special counsel to look into that charge of Russian collusion in our election. He did that because he knew that he was innocent and would be proven so. The Democrats don't want anybody to investigate the 2020 election because they know that they stole the election, and if a legitimate investigation was conducted, it would be proven to be fraudulent.On November 12, 2020, 9 days after the election, the Elections Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council & the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees released a statement saying, "The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history." There were 155 million votes cast. There are 50 states in the union. There are 438 congressional districts.And these two organizations believed they could make an assessment on the security of that entire election within 9 days. Their statement was a lie, and because they lied about how secure the election was, means the election was most likely fraudulent.A preemptive statement of innocent is a telling sign of guilt. That was an impossible statement to make. They could not make that statement if they had 9 months to investigate the election because there was not enough time to have done a forensic investigation of the election. That statement would be something that Fidel Castro or Joseph Stalin would have said shortly after they "won" their election with 99% of the vote. What's more unbelievable, Fidel Castro receiving 99% of the Cubans' vote or Joe Biden receiving 81 million votes? They are about the same. The scary part of that statement is that it means that these election agencies were in on the fraud. The steal was not exclusive to the Democrat party, but agencies charged to protect the elections did not simply fail to identify the cheating, they were involved with the cheating. And most likely, they will be involved in the 2024 cheating.Joe and Hunter Biden received over $10 million of bribes from our enemies, Russia and China, and we're supposed to clutch our pearls when someone suggests that he may be involved in stealing the 2020 election. Taking bribes from our enemies is right in line with voter fraud. Trump has 91 charges against him, and Joe Biden doesn't have one? Joe Biden's crimes are all over Hunter's laptop. Joe has lied repeatedly about his involvement is all of Hunter's corrupt schemes. Joe Biden is one of the most corrupt and dirty politicians that the United States has ever seen, and we're supposed to pretend that there's no way that he would ever try to steal an election. He's doing it right in front of our eyes right now. He is a weaponizing the DOJ to go after his number one political opponent in the 2024 election, and we're supposed to pretend that there's no way possible that Joe Biden would ever think about stealing the 2020 election.Joe Biden had three separate anonymous email accounts that he was operating out of the White House when he was Vice President. These were not just his private email accounts. These were email accounts under false names, disguising whose email it was so he could disguise what he was doing. And we're supposed to believe that there's no way that Joe Biden would think about cheating an election. Joe Biden was almost thrown out of law school for plagiarism. He had to drop out of his first run for President back in the 1980s because of plagiarism. He actually stole the speeches, word for word, from John F Kennedy, Robert Kennedy, and Neil Kennick, and we're supposed to believe that Joe Biden has integrity, that Joe Biden would never do anything illegal, that Joe Biden would never cheat.If Joe Biden didn't cheat, that would be the anomaly. He is the most fraudulent President we've ever had. It's not even close. We're supposed to believe that a person who ran for President three other times, and did not get one delegate in the Democrat primaries, during a time when he was at the top of his game, when he could actually speak and answer questions, received more votes than any other Presidential candidate in the history by 11 million when he is a 77-year-old man with early onset dementia? As they say down in Texas, that dog doesn't hunt.Suddenly, as the 2024 Presidential election nears,, as they claim that coronavirus cases are expected to spike following Labor Day weekend. Obviously, they are stirring the Covid scare again because they want to re-implement the playbook that worked so well in 2020. They want universal mail in ballots, because that is the best way for them to push an 81-year-old house plant across the finish line in the 2024 election. Lock people down, make them scared to leave their homes, so they can use mail-in ballots and unmonitored drop boxes to stuff the ballot boxes with fraudulent votes just like they did the last time.And hunker down because in about 6 to 8 months, the country will be on fire again when the Democrats, after ignoring the deaths of tens of thousands of black people at the hands of other black people the last two years, will exploit the death of a black man to unleash BLM and Antifa riots on the country all over again. Inflame racial divisions, pit black versus white, and then call the Republican candidate a racist in order to sway votes. The Democrats have to do all this because nothing of what they stand for inspires people to vote for them. In the end, cheaters cheat, and the Democrats have been cheating this country since their inception.Judd Garrett is a graduate from Princeton University, and a former NFL player, coach, and executive. He has been a contributor to the website Real Clear Politics. He has recently published his first novel,