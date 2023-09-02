© Toshifumi Tanuichi



The concentration of tritium was almost 6,000 times lower than the maximum permitted level, according to Japanese experts...according to a statement released on Friday.TEPCO reported that the concentration of tritium - a radioactive isotope of hydrogen - was detected in samples taken on August 31 at 11 points within 3km of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.- the closest point from which treated wastewater is being released into the ocean -which is a unit used to measure radioactivity.Japanese experts said the reading was onlyThe detected levels are alsoIn samples taken from other measuring points within 10km from the water discharge site, tritium concentration levels were found to be below the lower limit of detection of 7.6 to 7.7 bq/l.TEPCO noted in its report that the. Tokyo has insisted that throughout the Fukushima water discharge, the levels of tritium in the ocean water will not exceed 1,500 bq/l.Elsewhere, Japan's Fisheries Agency as well as the Fukushima Prefecture have reported that their testing did not reveal a detectable difference in tritium levels in fish or the water since the release began.The Japanese government has repeatedly defended the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the destroyed Fukushima plant, and is adamant it will not affect people or the environment.However, it has triggered condemnation from a number of Japan's neighbors, including China and South Korea, which have decried the move as "irresponsible" and have banned Japanese seafood products for fear of contamination.said on Thursday that it hadconcluding that the Fukushima wastewater release had not compromised the safety of seafood products in the region.