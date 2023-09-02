© Lisa Leutner/AP.



The EU cannot afford to prioritize Ukraine's accession to the bloc while neglecting other long-standing candidacies, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg warned on Friday.Speaking on Politico's EU Confidential podcast, Schallenberg said that while he believes Ukraine and neighboring Moldova belong in the "European family," the EU must carefully consider its enlargement policy.the minister claimed. Referencing George Orwell's dystopian novel 'Animal Farm', Schallenberg stressed that the EU should avoidThe Austrian minister noted that the EU had promised membership to Western Balkan nations around 20 years ago, but had failed to deliver on that pledge.We might lose Ukraine again... and the Western Balkans," Schallenberg warned. He added that if the EU could not prove its credibility in its own neighborhood, it would not be able to play any significant role globally.Ukraine declared its aspirations to join the EU as a national strategic goal several years ago, but only formally applied for membership in late February 2022, days after Russia launched its military campaign in the country. Moldova followed Ukraine a few days later, and both Kiev and Chisinau were granted EU candidate status in June of the same year.However,as well as introduce comprehensive legal reforms.Moldova's membership bid has been complicated by the unresolved issue of its breakaway republic of Transnistria.