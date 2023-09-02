More than 100 schools and colleges were ordered to fully or partially shut on Thursday, affecting thousands of pupils, because of the risk that buildings will collapse.
Unions warned that could be "the tip of the iceberg", with hundreds more schools built with "crumbly" reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) expected to be told that they must shut classrooms and buildings.
The Department for Education (DfE) is facing questions about why it waited until the eve of the new school year to make the announcement, with teachers left scrambling to find alternatives for pupils.
Thousands of pupils could face a return to online learning or lessons at neighbouring schools and in portable cabins because of the unsafe buildings in England.
It comes on top of years of disruption caused by the pandemic, with parents warning that the closures are a "new lockdown" for children who have already endured hugely disrupted education.
Dame Rachel de Souza, the Children's Commissioner for England, said: "After years of disruption for children and young people, what they need most is stability and getting back to normal. We must learn lessons from the pandemic, and we need to see proper communication to children and families affected by this guidance.
"There also needs to be clear direction as to where children should go at the start of the new term and reassure them that places are safe and suitable. An assessment must be made of other settings where children are, and guidance provided as soon as possible."
RAAC was widely used as a construction material in public sector buildings in the 1960s and 70s. It has a design life - the length of time for which it is guaranteed by manufacturers - of between 30 and 40 years, according to building experts. There have been warnings about the safety of the concrete since the 1990s.
Comment: These 'portacabins' - which, due to their appallingly poor quality were notoriously cold in winter and insufferably hot in summer - were still in regular use since up until at least the year 2000, and so there's been more than enough time to correct the issue. After a few decades it was generally accepted that portacabins could not replace traditionally built class rooms and they were considered to be a 'temporary' solution.
In 1996, the Building Research Establishment released a report stating that there were clear structural problems with RAAC, advising the government to inspect the buildings using the material.
The Department for Education began reviewing the risks posed by RAAC in 2018 when the roof at a primary school in Gravesend, Kent, collapsed.
In March last year it released a questionnaire asking schools to check whether they had RAAC in their buildings. However, it was only after part of a school building containing RAAC which had been rated as "non-critical" collapsed unexpectedly during the summer holidays that the department was spurred into more urgent action.
It has contacted schools that have responded to the questionnaire providing details of the presence of RAAC. However, it does not know how many schools will have to take action because many have not yet responded.
Around 24 of the schools alerted of the risk on Thursday are expected to have to fully close because of the amount of RAAC identified on their sites.
Parents will be forced to make emergency childcare arrangements and miss shifts or work from home while remote learning returns until alternative accommodation is set up.
Mike Short, the head of education at the Unison trade union, said: "Parents, pupils and staff will be relieved the issue is finally being taken seriously. But to wait until the 11th hour as schools are preparing for a new academic year will create turmoil for thousands of families, and this could just be the tip of the iceberg."
'Our children deserve better'
The start of term has been delayed by a week at Ferryhill School, a secondary in County Durham, because of the risk of the roof collapsing, according to a letter from the school shared by parents on social media.
Only Year Seven pupils will be allowed in the building from Sept 11, with remote learning via Teams provided to all other year groups, parents were told.
Arabella Skinner, the chief of staff of UsForThem, a parents' campaign group, warned that pupils were facing a "new lockdown", adding: "Remote learning should not be used as a remedy for poor planning and lack of investment. Our children deserve better."
More than a third, or 38 per cent, of school buildings are past their estimated design lifespan, according to the National Audit Office. In June, the watchdog warned that 700,000 pupils in England were learning in schools that required major building work or refurbishment.
Since 2021, DfE has assessed the risk of school building failure or collapse as critical and very likely but has not been able to reduce this risk, the watchdog said.
Simon Allford, the president of the Royal Institute of British Architects, said: "We have repeatedly raised concerns about the dangerous state of some school buildings - and the Government has failed to fund desperately needed repairs.
"It's shocking to see this advice issued just days before schools are due to reopen. The Government must now make it an immediate priority to identify the extent of remediations necessary and fund them without delay."
Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, said that in some schools with RAAC, roofs would be propped up. She said each of the 104 schools identified as being at risk on Thursday would get an individual case worker.
She told the BBC that most parents need not worry, because only just over 150 of more than 20,000 schools in England are known to have RAAC present, adding: "The priority for me is your children's safety, and that's why we are taking these precautionary measures."
Comment: As a sign of the sorry state the UK is in these days, 48 hours later a warning was issued about a variety of other government buildings: Lockdowns demonstrated just how harmful remote learning and the disruption of schooling can be for children, especially for those whose parents can't afford to compensate for the loss of schooling; and it's mostly low income schools that built these portacabins.
