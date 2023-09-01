Idalia
Hurricane Idalia from the International Space Station
A tree fell on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion in Tallahassee, the home of Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-FL), while his wife, Casey DeSantis, and children were home during Hurricane Idalia.

Casey announced the incident on social media on Wednesday, explaining a 100-year-old oak tree fell at the property in the capital of Florida. "Mason, Madison, Mamie, and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured. Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm," she said.

Ron DeSantis was not home because he was speaking at a live press conference elsewhere in Tallahassee. He responded to a question on it during the conference, saying his wife called him roughly 45 minutes prior, and played down the incident.

"If they do cut down the whole tree, that's just gonna be more room for my kids to hit baseballs in," he told reporters.
Two people have been reported dead so far after the hurricane made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning.

Ron DeSantis canceled campaign events earlier this week in South Carolina, opting to remain in Florida to assist with preparations for the approaching storm. Instead, Casey DeSantis headlined Rep. Jeff Duncan's (R-SC) Faith and Freedom BBQ in his place on Monday.

Ron DeSantis has been holding several press briefings a day across the state as the storm affects communities. His public schedule revealed an airtight schedule complete with phone calls to officials statewide.