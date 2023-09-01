A group of senior Gabonese military officers appeared on national television in the early hours of Wednesday and said they had taken power, after the state election body announced President Ali Bongo had won a third term.
"If this is confirmed, it is another military coup which increases instability in the whole region," said Borrell, speaking at a meeting of EU defence ministers in Toledo.
Comment: Indeed it might increase instability for the people of Gabon, a bit, but he's probably referring to their the stability of their control in the region.
"The whole area, starting with Central African Republic, then Mali, then Burkina Faso, now Niger, maybe Gabon, it's in a very difficult situation and certainly the ministers ... have to have a deep thought on what is going on there and how we can improve our policy in respect with these countries," he said.
"This is a big issue for Europe," he added.
The signs of a coup in Gabon come just weeks after members of the presidential guard in Niger seized power and established a junta.
Comment: This is the same Borrell who, less than a year ago, said that Europe was a garden and the rest of the (developing) world was a 'jungle'.
Since then, the number of African nations that are throwing off the death grip of the West is increasing apace. This is occurring alongside the West's failing proxy war in Ukraine - which demonstrates its increasing weakness on the world stage - and the multipolar world approaching the developing world with offers of mutually-beneficial deals; which not only accelerates the pivot away from the West, but also serves to block any attempts at re-conquest. Furthermore, the West is now being forced to admit that a significant portion of its comfort and wealth has been reliant on the 'jungle':