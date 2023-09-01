© REUTERS/Vladislav Culiomza/File Photo



European Union defence ministers are to discuss the situation in Gabon, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Wednesday, adding that a coup, if confirmed, would heap more instability on the region."If this is confirmed, it is another military coup which, speaking at a meeting of EU defence ministers in Toledo.he said.he added.The signs of a coup in Gabon come just weeks after members of the presidential guard in Niger seized power and established a junta.