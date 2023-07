Wazobia Reporters, a Nigerien news website, reported on protestor proclaiming "We have uranium, diamonds, gold, oil, and we live like slaves? We don't need the French to keep us safe."

"We want to once more remind ECOWAS or any other adventurer of our firm determination to defend our homeland."

Niger coup leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani, despite being EU's largest supplier of uranium, halts uranium and gold export to France. With immediate effect, the Republic of Niger under the leadership of General Abdourahamane Tchiani, and supported by the people of the Republic, announced the suspension of the export of uranium and gold to France on Sunday. It is also worth noting that Niger, according to the World Nuclear Association (WNA), in 2022, produced 2020 tU of Société des Mines de l'Aïr (SOMAÏR). The remaining 36.66% of this is owned by Niger's Société du Patrimoine des Mines du Niger, known as Sopamin. Earlier, on July 28, Orano released a statement arguing that "the situation remains unstable" in Niger following the overthrowing of French ally and President of Niger Muhammed Bazoum. The company then added that it has "set up a crisis unit to prioritize the safety of its employees" and underscored that "this event to have any immediate impact on its activities in Niger or on the value of its assets."