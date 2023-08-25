African leaders, on the other hand, are not at all willing to take risks for the interests of France and the United States.

After the failure in Ukraine

the circle of the truly suicidal in the world community is rather narrow and that there are no fools on other continents

Valdai Club Programme Director Timofey Bordachev



This article was first published by 'Vzglyad' newspaper, translated and edited by the RT team

The development of the situation surrounding the possible invasion of Niger by the troops of certain countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is remarkably reminiscent of the discussions that took place on the eve of this summer's Ukrainian "counter-offensive."between all parties concerned.And if, in the case of Ukraine, the motive for such behavior is fear of retaliation from Russia, in Africa it is a lack of opportunity and desire. All the more so as France and the US are convinced that the ECOWAS political regimes close to them are themselves interested in overthrowing the military authorities in Niger.There are reasons for this.It clearly enjoys the support of a section of the population in one of the world's poorest countries. In other ECOWAS countries, the situation is far from festive and the civilian authorities have every reason to fear a domino effect on themselves.There is reason to believe that the combined forces of Nigeria and several other countries in the community will be sufficient to bring the arrested President Bazoum back to power. The only thing lacking is adventurism: So far, African leaders have preferred to adopt a wait-and-see attitude, albeit with a show of determination.Paris and Washington, for their part, are acting in an easily recognizable manner: They areFirst, it would involve a certain amount of risk and the need to take responsibility for the consequences. And, secondly, a direct attack on a sitting government by Western forcesMuch has changed since then. The bloc is now trying to convince the world of its good intentions. This is especially true in the context of their struggle against Russia, which the West accuses of doing what it has been doing for two decades., even the victory of foreign troops over a few dozen rebels in Niger can be sold to the public as an impressive achievement and proof of Western omnipotence. The desire to see this is so great that it has led to ridiculous mishaps, such as the publication in an American newspaper of an article by the deposed Bazoum calling for a foreign invasion of his country.The result is a situation in which the West itself cannot get into the fray, but insists that its regional partners do so. They, in turn, are in no hurry and are delaying the transition to decisive action in every possible way. For example,on the pretext that the military regime in Niger enjoys the support of part of the population and that their opinion should be heard before any serious decisions are taken. In other words, no one in ECOWAS is particularly keen to launch a military operation against Niger. AndAlthough this outcome seems highly unlikely:, for whom the survival of the state called Ukraine has never been a central issue.We see that even the less economically advanced countries of the World Majority are far more careful states than not only Ukraine, but even America's formal allies in Poland or the Baltic republics.And it is not just the extent of Western influence on political and economic systems. In most African states, it is very serious, based on decades of cooperation in all its manifestations. But it is now becoming clear that even the strongest ties cannot be decisive if ruling elites learn to think beyond their own individual survival.Another important factor is thatIn practice, however, the willingness of Ukrainians, Poles, or Baltics to sacrifice themselves does not mean anything good for the US and Western Europe. Firstly, it shows that. Secondly, the Eastern Europeans are too weak to even fight Russia, let alone maintain world domination. Against China, of course, the West has Japan. But the situation there is not so obvious, andThe lack of shining victories on the international stage and, above all, the growing unwillingness to pay generously to partners is leading to, because otherwise our situation would be worse now.Our task is to balance this with our own efforts in the development of society, economy and military organization.