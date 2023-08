Biden climate envoy John 'private jet' Kerry expended several years worth of the average pleb's emissions to appear in Edinburgh, Scotland, where he said that climate skeptics were in a 'cult,' and accused them of 'lashing out at truthtellers' (like the ones who made a ' major math erro r' in a widely-cited study? Or the ones who couldn't answer what good throwing $50 trillion at it will do?).According to the 79-year-old Kerry, climate skeptics "As far as 'cult members,'Like these cult members from Princeton and MIT who say EPA climate regulations are based on a 'hoax'?(Archived, available to premium members)Or the fact that solar panels are ' three times more carbon intensive ' than the IPCC claims?Or this NOAA whisteblower who claims"Despite a vast array of facts beyond any shadow of a doubt, of any reasonable doubt, despite thousands of scientists accumulating hard data [in] all their labs, and without a single piece of peer-reviewed documentation to the contrary, we are again witnessing another moment in which the persuasive force of evidence and with it," the elite hypocrite continued.Watch:Oh?