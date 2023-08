© Alex Brandon/AP/KJN



"The American advice is based on the calculation that the surge of equipment the US has funneled to Ukraine...is enough for this offensive and is unlikely to be repeated at anywhere near the same level in 2024."

"You don't get to just throw money [away]. What about the money we have already spent? What is the money for and what is victory?"

Washington will not give Kiev a second shot at its counteroffensive, the newspaper's sources have said...The US is unlikely to give Ukraine "anywhere near the same level" of military aid in 2024 compared to this year, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing officials in Washington.since Russia's military operation began last year, while leaked Pentagon documents indicate thatto take part in the ongoing counteroffensive against Russian forces.With the Ukrainian military failing to penetrate Russia's defensive lines after nearly three months of fighting, American military planners are advising their Ukrainian counterparts to stick to their NATO training and use what they've been given more effectively, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.Washington's continued bankrolling of the Ukrainian military is a matter of political contention in the US.Moreover, Republican frontrunnerwho is currently polling third for the GOP's nomination.The Biden administration has spent all of its money set aside for Ukraine, and the president isWith Republican anti-interventionists up in arms, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has suggested that he won't give the bill his unconditional support.He said earlier this summer:Sullivan added that despite the "dissonant voices" on the right, Republicans in "key leadership positions" will ensure that weapons keep flowing to Kiev.According to a report by Axios on Wednesday, "senior US officials" have been in contact with European leaders to reassure them that the supply of military aid will not dry up.