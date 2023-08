© AP



"This war should've been stopped much earlier

An former NATO Italian general, Marco Bertolini, says Ukraine will not prevail against Russia on the battlefield and that the Ukrainian goals of taking back Crimea and other lost regions are "unrealistic".Italian general Marcoand the Folgore paratroopers brigade in the 2000s, stressed, in an interview with Libero Quotidiano, on Monday, that Ukraine will probabaly fail to defeat Russia on the battlefield.The general saidAccording to Bertolini, the counteroffensive which started in June was initially much anticipated, however, it has since proceeded "slowly".The general made reference to a report published by The Washington Post earlier last week, saying that a US intelligence assessment had concluded that "Ukraine's counteroffensive will fail to reach the key southeastern city of Melitopol," adding thatMoreover, Bertolini explained thatsince "the firepower unleashed by the Russians, especially when it comes to artillery, is superior and this is impressive considering the aid that has arrived in Ukraine from all over the West."The ex-NATO general also stressed that, now, a number of officials in a various circles of influence have reached the conclusion thatAt this stage, he argued that The failure of Ukraine's counteroffensive strategy has led to tensions between Washington and Kiev, with, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.The US appears to be preparing for a war of attrition as limited progress is achieved on the battlefield, the report added.American officials called on Kiev to steer the fight away from the eastern direction and focus all its capabilities in the south, urging their ally to take all risks required without holding back.According to FT,Rep. Andy Harris, Ukraine Caucus co-chair in the House of Representatives, said in a meeting a few days ago that the counteroffensive has failed and that US aid to Kiev must be cut."Is this more a stalemate? Should we be realistic about it? I think we probably should," he said during a voters meeting near Washington."I'll be blunt, it's [spring offensive] failed," he added. "I'm not sure it's winnable anymore."