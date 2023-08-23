Italian general Marco Bertolini, who is now retired but had previously headed Italy's Joint Operations Command and the Folgore paratroopers brigade in the 2000s, stressed, in an interview with Libero Quotidiano, on Monday, that Ukraine will probabaly fail to defeat Russia on the battlefield.
The general said "The Ukrainian victory is inconceivable. We must take note of this fact and sit at the negotiating table," adding that "This war should've been stopped much earlier, but in recent months the rhetoric of 'we will win' has been cultivated, fueling the expectations in the public opinion of a victory that is impossible on the ground. The Ukrainians will not prevail."
According to Bertolini, the counteroffensive which started in June was initially much anticipated, however, it has since proceeded "slowly".
The general made reference to a report published by The Washington Post earlier last week, saying that a US intelligence assessment had concluded that "Ukraine's counteroffensive will fail to reach the key southeastern city of Melitopol," adding that Kiev will not succeed in severing Russia from Crimea by severing the land bridge anytime this year.
Moreover, Bertolini explained that "the Russians have an advantage in the number of men and firepower," since "the firepower unleashed by the Russians, especially when it comes to artillery, is superior and this is impressive considering the aid that has arrived in Ukraine from all over the West."
The ex-NATO general also stressed that, now, a number of officials in a various circles of influence have reached the conclusion that Ukraine taking Crimea and other territories that have underwent a referendum to join Russia, has become an "unrealistic" goal.
Comment: It always was.
At this stage, he argued that "a ceasefire with the prospect of Ukraine joining NATO, at any moment, and resuming hostilities won't suffice for the Russians," emphasizing that "The conflict can only be ended through negotiations" that respect mutual interests and take Russian concerns seriously.
The failure of Ukraine's counteroffensive strategy has led to tensions between Washington and Kiev, with the United States pushing for a more aggressive attack on the southern fronts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
Comment: This, despite the total Ukrainian dead believed to be upwards of 300,000.
The US appears to be preparing for a war of attrition as limited progress is achieved on the battlefield, the report added.
American officials called on Kiev to steer the fight away from the eastern direction and focus all its capabilities in the south, urging their ally to take all risks required without holding back.
According to FT, the administration of President Joe Biden is quietly preparing for a war of attrition in Ukraine, which might extend into 2024.
Rep. Andy Harris, Ukraine Caucus co-chair in the House of Representatives, said in a meeting a few days ago that the counteroffensive has failed and that US aid to Kiev must be cut.
"Is this more a stalemate? Should we be realistic about it? I think we probably should," he said during a voters meeting near Washington.
"I'll be blunt, it's [spring offensive] failed," he added. "I'm not sure it's winnable anymore."
