Is the US preparing to dump the proxy war in Ukraine so it can start another in Taiwan?
Thu, 03 Aug 2023 17:23 UTC
The White House is going to ask the US Congress to fund the arming of the island of Taiwan via the Ukraine budget in order to speed up weapons transfers to Taipei, as per Western media. The request followed the Biden administration's announcement that the US would deliver $345 million worth of weapons to the island through a mechanism known as the "presidential drawdown authority." The mechanism has long been used by the US to send arms to Ukraine.
Taiwan, an island located at the junction of the East and South China Seas in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, is regarded by Beijing as an inalienable part of the People's Republic of China.
"Well, what it shows is that the Biden administration has no regard or concern for angering China," Larry Johnson, a veteran of the CIA and the State Department's Office of Counterterrorism, told Sputnik.
"China has made it very clear that it views any effort by the United States to provide weapons or military training to Taiwan as a direct threat to China. And for some reason, the Biden administration refuses to accept or acknowledge the position of the Chinese. In submitting this aid package, I don't think the Biden administration will have any problem getting it passed. We've still not reached a point in the United States where there is opposition to funding the war in Ukraine, or the potential for war in China. So, I think it's likely to go through, which means it's going to make relations between China and the United States worse, not better."
At the same time, the CIA veteran does not consider the development as lessening support for Ukraine. It's likely that the Biden administration has come under pressure to show support for Taiwan, per Johnson. The expert sees the funding maneuver "as a convenient legislative vehicle to get approval for the funding in a way that expedites it, doesn't delay it."
"I'm still not clear that it represents a cut in funds for Ukraine and a shifting of those funds to Taiwan. I think it's more a function of the US legislative process, that Congress must appropriate money before the administration, in theory, can spend it. Because this legislation had already been presented, they were able, I think, decided to carve out some of the funds in that for Taiwan, because they had made prior commitments to Taiwan to provide some kind of support," Johnson explained.
China has repeatedly urged the US to stop escalating tensions in the Taiwan Strait. Nonetheless, US government officials and congressional leaders continue to send mixed signals to the island and meet with Taiwan's leadership. Furthermore, the US is encouraging its allies to beef up their military presence in the Asia Pacific, citing the "China threat" to the island. To cap it off, President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to protect Taiwan "militarily," with the White House then downplaying his vows as gaffes. Why is Washington continuing to develop the conflict around Taiwan?
"Well, because, number one, the United States continues to believe that it is the most powerful country in the world and can dictate to other countries reality. It's a consequence of arrogance and hubris. The United States refuses to accept the fact that China and Russia have an equal say in matters. And I think, unfortunately, the United States, if it persists in taking actions like this, will provoke a conflict that will be very damaging to the United States and will weaken it, not make it stronger. The United States can't even fund the one proxy war in Ukraine right now. It's been losing. It can't provide sufficient artillery shells, for example. The United States fails to recognize that it's reached the limits of its power," Johnson concluded.
