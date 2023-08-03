© Henry Ray Abrams/AP/File



Fitch Ratings downgraded the US government's credit rating, citing rising federal, state and local debt and a "steady deterioration in governance standards" over the past two decades.on Tuesday, the highest possible rating. The new rating is still well within investment grade.The decision illustrates one way thatIn 2011, the rating agency Standard & Poor's stripped the United States of its AAA rating and also pointed to partisan divisions that made it difficult for the world's largest economy to control spending or raise taxes enough to reduce its debt.The Government Accountability Office, in a 2012 report, estimated that the 2011 budget impasse increased Treasury borrowing costs by $1.3 billion that year.At the same time, the size of the U.S. economy and the historic stability of the U.S. government kept its borrowing costs low even after the standard was adopted. - Standard & Poor's downgrade.He said US governance had declined relative to other highly rated countries andAnother factor in Fitch's decision is thatFederal Reserve economists made a similar forecast this spring, but then reversed it in July and said growth would slow but a recession would likely be averted.in a statement, said: "I strongly disagree with Fitch Ratings' decision. The change...announced today is arbitrary and based on outdated data."Yellen noted that the US economy has recovered quickly from the pandemic recession, with the unemployment rate near a half-century low and the economy expanding at a solid 2.4 annual rate % during the April to June quarter.A deal to resolve a standoff over the government's borrowing limit in June included "more than $1 trillion in deficit reduction and improved our fiscal trajectory," Yellen added.