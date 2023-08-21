© The Cradle



Beijing wants to see new members join BRICS, Chinese diplomats have told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency. In recent months, more than a dozen countries have expressed an interest in joining the alliance of major emerging economies, currently comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.On Monday, the Russian outlet quoted the Chinese Foreign Ministry's press office as sayingThe ministry pledged China's support for the efforts of South Africa in hosting the BRICS Summit from Tuesday through Thursday.According to Chinese officials, theyLast week, the South African Finance Ministry suggested that the New Development Bank (NDB), set up by the BRICS member states,. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told Reuters news agency that Pretoria was planning to raise the issue at the summit in Johannesburg.Earlier this month, South Africa, which is currently chairing the group, reportedly said it was open to the idea of Iran joining the club. According to Iran's Mehr news agency, President Cyril Ramaphosa told Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian that his country "is interested in Iran being accepted as a member of BRICS as a friendly country."In recent months, several countries, including Argentina, Algeria, Egypt and Türkiye, have hinted that they may seek BRICS membership.