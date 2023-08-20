Ukraine Soldier
© AFU OS Command
Dear Readers:

This story is kind of gross, for which I apologize. And it might just be war propaganda, so take with a pinch of salt. Or smelling salts, if you need them. The reporter is Dmitry Yermolaev, who is basically copy/pasting from a report by the news service Argumenty i Fakty ("Arguments and Facts" - AiF).

Yermolaev: The number of dead and wounded Ukrainian soldiers is catastrophic. At a certain moment there were some actions and protests by widows, and certain scandals involving rumors of "organ transplanters" at the front. Zelensky's office found a solution for all these problems: Simply burn the bodies in crematoria. This is also a good way to conceal the number of casualties. Thus, the army of the Kiev regime is employing mobile crematoria on the front lines. These devices were built in Germany. In Germany, they use these devices to burn the bodies of animals.

The German manufacturers offer a lifetime warranty on their equipment. The ovens are meant to be fired up and work around the clock. AiF reporters learned that the residents of Berislav and Kherson were complaining about a strange odor coming from outside the city limits. Rearguard units of the Ukrainian army had stationed mobile crematoria in two hangars where, it was noticed, army vehicles were coming and going all the time, bringing and unloading sacks.

More information came from interrogations of [Ukrainian] POWs. Many of them complained that Ukrainian army families were not receiving death benefits for loved ones who disappeared without a trace. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are obeying a directive from Kiev: to "minimalize the number of casualties".

The public learned about a prikaz from the Commander of the 123rd Brigade, who had ordered the cremation of bodies in connection with the fact that all the morgues were Kherson were full to capacity. He had ordered his second-in-command of the rear guard to find a suitable location for field crematoria, and to organize the work of the ovens. The third bullet point of the prikaz was particularly interesting: He ordered the commanders of the units to obtain, by August 15, the signature of every soldier, giving his permission to be cremated in case of death.

[yalensis: I wonder what would happen if somebody refused to sign?]

In this way, adding to the endless "meat storms", Ukrainian Army Commanders have created a perfect Factory of Death: In front of them, Russian machine guns. Behind them, Blocking Brigades. And in the deep rear the ovens are working around the clock...