"The Philippines also express serious concern over the situation across the Taiwan Strait that may become a flashpoint in the region. The Philippines are worried about its economic stability, potential refugee inflows, and the well-being of its population abroad," the document, published by the country's National Security Council, states.

"Any military conflict in the Taiwan Strait will inevitably affect the Philippines due to the geographical proximity of Taiwan to the Philippine archipelago and the presence of over 150,000 Filipinos in Taiwan," the government document reads.

"The Philippines will strengthen the Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States and other existing mechanisms with regional partners to 'attain a credible defense posture,'" the statement says.

The Philippines are aiming to bolster their ability to counter threats, emphasizing the need to strengthen ties with allies while pursuing an independent foreign policy, as reported by Reuters. In a 48-page document outlining national security policy recentlyand the "intensification of rivalry among major powers" are underscored as factors contributing to a "more contentious geopolitical landscape."Beijing, which considers Taiwan its territory, conducts military exercises in waters near the island, increasing pressure. The United States and allies like Japan criticize this pressure on Taiwan.The northernmost Philippine islands are situated 190 kilometers from Taiwan.