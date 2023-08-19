In a 48-page document outlining national security policy recently approved by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the "heightened strategic competition between the United States and China" and the "intensification of rivalry among major powers" are underscored as factors contributing to a "more contentious geopolitical landscape."
"The Philippines also express serious concern over the situation across the Taiwan Strait that may become a flashpoint in the region. The Philippines are worried about its economic stability, potential refugee inflows, and the well-being of its population abroad," the document, published by the country's National Security Council, states.Beijing, which considers Taiwan its territory, conducts military exercises in waters near the island, increasing pressure. The United States and allies like Japan criticize this pressure on Taiwan.
"Any military conflict in the Taiwan Strait will inevitably affect the Philippines due to the geographical proximity of Taiwan to the Philippine archipelago and the presence of over 150,000 Filipinos in Taiwan," the government document reads.The northernmost Philippine islands are situated 190 kilometers from Taiwan. Relations with China have become more tense under Marcos, as the Philippines return to their traditional ally, the United States.
"The Philippines will strengthen the Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States and other existing mechanisms with regional partners to 'attain a credible defense posture,'" the statement says.
Comment: What with the Philippines not enforcing sanctions on Russia, as well as considering their former leader Duterte, it seems as though there are factions within the country with differing outlooks on where to hedge their bets, however, for now at least, it seems the US-vassal contingent holds greatest sway: