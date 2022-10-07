© REUTERS/Leah Millis



The Philippines, a US defence ally, has not imposed any sanctions on Russia.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his nation may need to turn to Russia to fulfil its fuel needs amid rising global energy prices,Speaking to the Manila Overseas Press Club, Marcos, who is also agriculture minister, said the Philippines may also deal with Russia for supply of fertiliser.The Philippines like many countries, due to supply woes fanned by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Marcos, the son and namesake of the ousted late strongman who ruled the Philippines for two decades, also said"We hope to be part of leading, the ones that are leading the effort for peace," he said.He said he would propose a new approach to the crisis in Myanmar at an upcoming meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in November, which, after violent turmoil erupted in the country following a military coup.The generals have been outraged by ASEAN's unusually tough stand and have said they intend to comply with its plan, but will not agree to its call to hold dialogue with a pro-democracy resistance movement they call "terrorists".On Wednesday, Cambodia, the current ASEAN chair, confirmed to Reuters that a request had been sent to the State Administrative Council, as the junta is known, that it nominate a non-political figure to represent Myanmar at the upcoming leaders' summits."Again, the SAC has refused to send anyone to the summits," Cambodia Foreign spokesperson Chum Sounry said.