The USAF has revealed 11 of 17 deaths on an Oklahoma air base this year were from natural causes - but six remained under investigation.Tinker Air Force Base has found itself in the spotlight since Military.com confirmed there had been 17 deaths on the base this year,, said Colonel Abigail Ruscetta, the 72nd Air Base Wing Commander.One source told Military.com that'Tinker Air Force Base experienced 17 deaths since January of this year,' said Ruscetta, in a statement to DailyMail.com.There are few details about the people who have died at the base. Only an obituary for Senior Airperson Tyler Jo Law, who died on May 28, listed her at the base.Ruscetta said the Air Force worked to support the friends and relatives of those who have died.'Each and every death, either by suicide or some other means, is a tragedy,' she said.'Following each loss of life, leaders from the affected unit engaged with their people to acknowledge the loss of a valued teammate.'We offered many avenues of support, including a network of helping agencies, mental health counselors, chaplains, and Military Family Readiness professionals.'Government employees, contractors and civilians all make up the Oklahoma base's workforce.A source told Military.com that there were potential COVID-19 deaths in addition to suicides.'We are deeply saddened by the losses we have experienced at Tinker Air Force Base,' Col. Abby Ruscetta, the installation commander, said in a statement.'Our focus moving forward is to let everyone know we value them, and we stand together as a team.'Ann Stefanek, a spokesman for the Air Force, saidTinker is located in Oklahoma City and also is home to some Naval facilities and the Defense Logistics Agency.The Air Force reported 17 suicides across the entire force between January 1 and March 31 of this year, according to the Department of Defense.Kimberly Woodruff, the spokeswoman for the base, said it is 'committed to fostering a culture that values and encourages help-seeking behavior and enhances individual confidence.'Tinker Air Force Base officials have engaged with our people following the recent losses of life and has a network of helping agencies to include mental health counselors, chaplains, and Military Family Readiness professionals,' she added.'Tinker does not have to disclose the names of the airmen/women who have died, but I believe we as citizens who have service members and who have children looking into serving our country deserve to know why and how airmen/women are dying,' Caserta said.'We need to know that the Air Force takes all deaths as seriously as they claim and,for these deaths whether they are suicides or not.'The Air Force announced two weeks ago that it was updating its mental health policies related to the law named after Caserta's son Brandon, which passed in 2022.The base also named each of the crew members who had died, in contrast with the levels of transparency shown by the Air Force.