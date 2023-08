The recent implosion of Silicon Valley Bank out of Santa Clara, California was highly symbolic of the greater decline in progress on the west coast of the US. The bank, which also had branch offices in the east, primarily operated out of the far-left corridor of LA, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle.The corporate world is quietly and quickly attempting to remove ESG terminology from their public websites and reports now that the money is drying up, and the media has tried to deny that ESG had anything to do with the bank crisis in the spring. However, SVB's own internal reports outline quite clearly their ESG goals and projects.The point? Get woke, go broke.It's important to mention that things were not always this way. Pundits are quick to point out that states like California were wealthy and successful under Democrat leadership decades ago. But what these people don't want to talk about is the fact that the Democrat politicians of the past 5-10 years are not the same as the Democrats of previous eras.ESG was not a core mission for Democrats 20 years ago. DEI was not a core mission for them 20 years ago. And, management of west coast policies was far more balanced in years past with more conservative involvement. One could make the argument that the Dems of today are the inevitable end result of any progressive party, and that full-blown collectivism was always the end game. The point remains that woke Democrats are not your grandfather's Democrats. They are a different breed; a different species with a far more obsessive and aggressive manifesto.The results?Why is this happening, beyond the nearly three years of pointless pandemic lockdowns and covid mandates? Leftist policies leading to social instability and higher crime are a good place to start (note that most west coast cities still don't provide full reports on crime data to the FBI, and will not until 2025).LA had an 11% spike in crime in 2022. San Francisco has had a nearly 8% increase in violent crime in the past three years, a 20% increase in property crime and 17% increase in homicides. Portland had a 35% increase in burglaries from 2019-2022, and they hit an all time record number of homicides in 2022. Property crime and violent crime hit a 15-year high in Seattle in 2022, with verified criminal shootings rising 125% since 2019. The true numbers will likely be revised much higher when full data is released to the FBI in 2025.Then there's the exploding costs and rising poverty. West coast cities dominate the top of the list of the most expensive places to live in the US. High taxes, rampant inflation and stagnant wages are all contributors. There is a good reason people are leaving these states in droves.