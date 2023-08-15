Society's Child
Dozens killed by explosion in southern Russia
RT
Mon, 14 Aug 2023 19:33 UTC
The regional emergency service confirmed that at least 27 people died in the incident - including several children - and some 75 others were injured, according to RIA.
The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Several Telegram channels have claimed there were even more casualties, but official sources have not confirmed these figures.
The Telegram channel SHOT posted a video capturing the immediate aftermath of the blast. Footage shows massive spurts of flame rising over a large area near the fuel station, which also appears to be on fire. Plumes of black smoke are seen billowing into the sky. According to some reports, the fire spread from the fuel station to nearby buildings.
Emergency crews and medics were dispatched to the scene, the region's governor, Sergey Melikov, said on Telegram, adding that he was personally monitoring the situation.
The first deputy head of the health ministry, Viktor Fisenko, flew to Dagestan to ensure that the victims will receive all necessary medical assistance. Meanwhile, the emergencies ministry said that the victims would be airlifted to Moscow on a special flight, if necessary.
"Allen Dulles's CIA believed in the power of ideas. It was easy for Dulles's Ivy League-educated executive team to understand why the Trujillo regime became so obsessed with a doctoral dissertation written by an obscure academic. They knew that ideas mattered: they floated like seeds on the wind, over mountains and seas, and took root in the most unexpected places. The Cold War was, in fact, a war of ideas, fought primarily in the realm of the symbolic, through propaganda campaigns and 'proxy' conflicts, instead of on battlegrounds where the superpowers clashed head-to-head."
~ From 'The Devil's Chessboard'
"Eventually, conditions will deteriorate so dramatically in our core urban areas that our leaders will be forced to implement extreme measures in...
Queen Elizabeth looks quite spry in the photo. She should have been the last Monarch. She did her job better than any of them had, or ever will.
Poor bastards. Ed Dowd is going to need multiple volumes.
If only everyone had just worn their masks....
Uncle Sam, to the Brits content, will never allow Argentina to unleash its true potential. No matter who’s in power.