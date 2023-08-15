Driving the news: The Marion County Record's publisher told Axios on Monday that he plans to file a federal lawsuit over the raid, which the paper said contributed to the death of its 98-year-old co-owner Joan Meyer. The raid was widely condemned by major news organizations and journalism advocacy groups.
- Over 30 major news organizations and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press wrote a letter to the chief of the Marion Police Department Sunday, saying there "appears to be no justification for the breadth and intrusiveness of the search."
- Eric Meyer, the paper's co-owner and editor, said in an email Monday morning he plans to file a suit "to establish a clear precedent that this sort of behavior cannot be tolerated."
- The raids occurred following a complaint from restaurant owner Kari Newell, who accused the paper of illegally obtaining and disseminating sensitive information on a drunken driving conviction against her, per nonprofit news site the Kansas Reflector.
- However, the paper said it had obtained the information legally from a tip and used public online records to verify details. The paper decided against publishing the information and instead contacted police. It did report on Newell confirming the conviction during a city council meeting.
- The Marion County Record said co-owner Joan Meyer, who was "otherwise in good health for her age," died at her home Saturday after becoming "stressed beyond her limits" over "illegal police raids."
The other side: Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody in an emailed statement to news outlets including Axios declined to discuss investigation details, but said: "I believe when the rest of the story is available to the public, the judicial system that is being questioned will be vindicated."
- He added that the federal Privacy Protection Act "does protect journalists from most searches," but added this does not apply "when there is reason to believe the journalist is taking part in the underlying wrongdoing."
- Newall told the New York Times her privacy had been violated.
- In 2020, dozens of journalists across the country were arrested and targeted by police during nationwide George Floyd protests.
- More recently, politicians have pushed to block journalists from covering public events. Gov. Ron DeSantis notably barred journalists from covering an event in which he signed a controversial bill into law in 2021.
