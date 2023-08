© Economic Security Project



"We observed seven empty boxes ... Each box holds 24 cartridges meaning as many as 168 cartridges may have been sent for reformatting. IRS personnel in Ogden were unaware of the current location of these cartridges."

"[A]nnual inventories have not been performed. In fact, management could not provide a time frame of when the last required annual inventory was conducted. [M]icrofilm cartridges ... are not being adequately safeguarded to limit access to this information. Specifically, the microfilm cartridges are being stored on open shelving.



"The sensitive business and individual taxpayer information stored on the unaccounted-for cartridges are key information that can be used to commit tax refund fraud [or] identity theft."

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has lost millions of tax records for businesses stored at their facilities, according to a government inspector general report released on Tuesday.An investigation by the Department of the Treasury's Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA)according to a report they issued on their findings.TIGTA wrote of their visit to theOne cartridge may contain up to 2,000 images , according to Politico.the report noted. The Kansas City facility also could not locate all cartridges with tax information from fiscal year 2010, which had apparently been shipped from Fresno, California.Assessing the IRS suffered from "significant deficiencies" in their storage of such microfilm, TIGTA also said the IRS left security vulnerabilities, which risked confidential taxpayer information being accessed. It wrote:It is a federal crime to disclose taxpayer information, particularly tax returns, to persons unauthorized by law to view them.which has been at the center of significant political controversy.the son of President Joe Biden, with two employee whistleblowers claiming that officials pressured them to not investigate Hunter Biden vigorously.earlier this year. House Republicans insisted on cutting $21 billion of prior appropriations to the IRS, which would have hired 87,000 investigative agents to enforce tax collection.Democrats have accused Republicans of hypocrisy regarding the cuts, claiming they want to "defund the tax police."A spokesperson for the IRS referred the Daily Caller News Foundation to the text of the report, which contained agency responses to TIGTA's recommendations.