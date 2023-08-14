Shah Cheragh mausoleum
Iranian security forces deploy following an armed attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the city of Shiraz on October 26, 2022.
A Shia shrine in Iran, which suffered a deadly armed attack less than a year ago, was again targeted in a "terrorist" attack on Sunday, state media reported.

The official IRNA news agency initially reported that four people had been killed in the attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in the city of Shiraz. The agency later said that four people had been shot, with two eventually succumbing to their injuries.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency said there were two attackers, adding that one of the assailants was detained, while the second perpetrator managed to escape, prompting an ongoing pursuit.

The agency added that two people were killed in the attack.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

A gunman targeted the same shrine last October, killing 13 people. ISIS later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Last month, Iran publicly hanged two men in connection with the October attack.