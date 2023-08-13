© Objectivity is the Objective / Substack

On Wednesday, Craig Robertson, a 74-year-old Utah man and Trump supporter, was fatally shot by FBI agents in his home. 20 fully armed FBI agents wearing tactical gear, descended on his home in the early morning of August 9, to arrest him for making threats on the internet directed at President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and New York City District Attorney, Alvin Bragg.It is a crime to make public threats toward our President and other public officials. Whether we agree with that law or not, if the law is in place, it should be enforced equally, regardless of who is making the threats and who the threats are directed at. But that is not how our system works in the United States of America. We have a two-tiered justice system based on political beliefs. When Donald Trump was President, it was a common occurrence for people on the left to make threats of bodily harm and even death against him, and nothing was ever done about it.Leading up to the 2016 election, actor Robert De Niro said,Actor Mickey Rourke, in a TMZ video, said, he wouldAnd Joe Biden blustered,In February 2016, comedian Larry Wilmore said,Pop singer, Madonna in a speech at the Women's March on Washington in January 2017 said that she hadIn February 2017, rapper Big Sean rapped the lyrics,In March 2017, Rapper Snoop Dogg released a video in which heA couple months later, in May 2017, "comedian" Kathy Griffin released photos ofIn June 2017, the New York City Public Theater staged a modern adaptationAlso, in June 2017, in the United Kingdom, actor Johnny Depp mused,- referencing John Wilkes Booth and the assassination of Abraham Lincoln imaging that he is Booth and Trump is Lincoln.In July 2017, Rosie O'Donnell tweeted out a link to a game calledAnd in September 2017, Chef Anthony Bourdain said that he would like toWhen the justice system becomes this skewed based on political beliefs, the people are not being charged for the crime that they are accused of committing, they are being charged for their political beliefs. If conservative country singer Jason Aldean, said he wanted to assassinate Joe Biden or tweeted a picture of himself holding the severed head of the current President or at one of his concerts, said that 'he thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House', it's a safe bet that the FBI would pay him a visit and maybe even lead him out of his home in handcuffs.Our two-tiered justice system is not exclusive to threats. In March, Douglass Mackey, 33, was found guilty of conspiracy tofor creating and sharing a meme prior to the 2016 election that said,Douglass Mackey is facing 10 years in prison merely for sharing that meme.Interestingly, a woman named, Kristina Wong, posted an almost identical meme leading up to the 2016 election directed at Trump voters which saidShe committed the exact same crime as Douglass Mackey, and Joe Biden's Department of Justice has not pursued prosecuting Kristina Wong at all. Douglass Mackey's crime was not posting that meme; his crime is being a Republican and a Trump supporter.This has been going on for years. DC police officer, Michael Byrd, was given a medal for shooting a Trump supporter, 130-pound unarmed woman, Ashli Babbitt as she climbed through a window 30 feet away from him during the Capital riot on January 6, but 17-year-old, Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with first degree murder and faced life in prison because he shot and killed a BLM/antifa rioter who was pointing a gun in his face as he lied on the ground during the riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.Craig Robinson's shooting death, most likely, will get a brief internal review, be declared a justified shooting, and then forgotten. Maybe some of the agents will be awarded a medal, like Michael Byrd, but no one will be charged. But in Ferguson, Missouri, the, and Michael Brown is painted as the innocent victim, even though minutes prior to the shooting, Brown had just robbed a convenience store, beat up the clerk and then attack police officer, Darren Wilson, trying to grab his gun so he could use it against Wilson. The Obama DOJ did everything in their power to charge Wilson with murder, but the evidence and eye witness accounts were overwhelmingly for self-defense so the case had to be dropped. If Eric Holder could, in any possible way, have charged Darren Wilson with murder, he would have.Donald Trump was impeached for allegedly engaging "quid pro quo" in a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Zelensky, while Joe Biden is captured on video bragging about how, in 2015, he told then-Ukrainian President Poroshenko, that if 'Donald Trump was impeached for not committing the exact same crime that Joe Biden admitted to committing, but nothing happened to Biden.Robert Meuller spent two and a half years investigating whether Donald Trump colluded with Vladimir Putin to influence the 2016 election and found nothing, while it has been shown definitively that Hillary Clinton actually colluded with Russia and China to influence the 2016 election. Two months ago, Trump was indicted for mishandling classified documents while Hillary possessed dozens of classified documents on her unsecured private server in her home. She permanently deleted 33,000 emails after they were subpoenaed and destroyed six electronic devices that may have possessed evidence against her, yet no charges, no indictments, no prosecution for Hillary.Donald Trump was just indicted for making claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Yet, after losing the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton said,Hakeem Jeffries claimed thatFormer President Jimmy Carter said,Within days of wildfires breaking out in Maui, Hawaii, Joe Biden declared a national emergency and promised billions of dollars of aid to the people of the heavily Democrat leaning state, but in February 2023, when a train filled with deadly chemicals derailed just outside of Trump voting Palestine, Ohio, Joe Biden refused to declare a state of emergency, or give funds to the town as they're dealing with carcinogenic chemicals polluting their water and air. According to Joe Biden, some people count, and some people don't. And the one who counts the most is his son, Hunter.Last week, Biden's subordinate, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed U.S. prosecutor David Weiss as special counsel in the ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden. Weiss was the prosecutor who orchestrated the sweet heart plea deal for Hunter Biden which would have let him off the hook for his many crimes with a slap on the wrist, but the agreement was so ridiculous that presiding Judge Maryellen Noreika threw it out. There is nothing independent about David Weiss. There is nothing independent about Merrick Garland. He was appointed to Attorney General by Joe Biden, Hunter Biden's father. Merrick Garland had to appoint the prosecutor charged to investigate the son of the man who can fire you. Remember what Biden had done to the Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Hunter's corrupt business Burisma - he got him fired.These are more examples of why I believe the 2020 election was stolen, andIf the Democrats have the power to rig our judicial system to their advantage and against Republicans, they can easily do the same thing to our election system. If Republicans are thrown in jail for questioning the results of elections, then there is no reason why the Democrats would not cheat in the next election. If you break the law, and the person who accuses you of breaking the law gets indicted and thrown in jail, and you get away scot-free, there is no reason not to continue to break the law. Every step that we take down this path, gets us closer and closer to our country's destruction which is what the Democrats want all along.Judd Garrett is a graduate from Princeton University, and a former NFL player, coach, and executive. He has been a contributor to the website Real Clear Politics. He has recently published his first novel,