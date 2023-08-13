© GSI



China has overtaken Greece as the world's largest maritime fleet owner in terms of gross tonnage (GT), global shipping information provider Clarksons Research said on Saturday., but China's position as the world's manufacturing hub, its resilient cargo trade and strong financial support for the shipping sector propelled it to the head of the industry, analysts said.The latest rankings from Clarksons Research showed that theGT and Japan third with 181 million GT.Experts said that these rankings aligned with expectations, given China's continued status as a major production center and other positive factors.These factors contribute to the high ranking," Li Yanqing, secretary-general of the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry, told the Global Times on Sunday.During the first half of 2023, Chinese shipyards completed 21.13 million deadweight tons (DWT) of new ships, up 14.2 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in July.New orders amounted to 37.67 million DWT, up 67.7 percent, and orders on hand stood at 123.77 million DWT, up 20.5 percent. All these indicators secured China's top global rank.Li said.Behind the leadership in fleet size lies the fact that China's leading positions in the global economy and world trade remain resilient."China's economic influence in the world is increasing, withan industry insider told the Global Times on Sunday on condition of anonymity.China's consistentof the country's fleets in bulk cargo ships and containerships, the insider said.of the shipping industry, particularly in terms of leasing companies.While China's maritime fleet construction has achieved remarkable results, there are still some shortcomings.For example,, Xu Kai, chief information officer of the Shanghai International Shipping Institute, told the Global Times on Sunday, adding that this could be primarily due to the higher proportion of containerships in China's fleet.