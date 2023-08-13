obama pride flag
More revelations about former President Barack Obama's alleged homosexual feelings have come to light ever since an old letter written to his ex-girlfriend first surfaced. Obama confessed to making "love to men daily, but in the imagination."

The over 40-year-old letter first drew attention after it was discussed in an interview with Obama biographer David Garrow.

"In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination," Obama, then 21, wrote in November 1982 to his former lover, Alex McNear.

In another previously unearthed Obama writing, Barack wrote that his mind "is androgynous to a great extent," adding that he hopes "to make it more so until I can think in terms of people, not women as opposed to men." He also noted that he chooses "to accept" the "contingency" he has been given by being physically born as a man.

This comes about a month after Barack Obama's half-brother, Malik Obama, posted on Twitter that Barack is "definitely gay" in reaction to a post the former president had made bemoaning alleged "book bans" that have taken place in public schools.


Comment: See: Barack Obama's brother claims he's 'definitely gay' - media


Emory University currently owns the letter, according to the New York Post. While it is now allowed to be photographed, a friend of Garrow's named Harvey Klehr reportedly rewrote the paragraphs by hand before giving them to the author.

Garrow indicated that he found nothing odd about the young Obama's words.

"I'm a historian, not a psychologist, but I think it's 'public record' news that a (vast?) majority of human beings have sexual fantasies!" he stated in an email.

Obama's ex-girlfriend, McNear, had ensured the peculiar passages were redacted in the past, according to the outlet. They were leaked later on thanks to the work of Klehr.