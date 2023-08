© Win McNamee/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama once wrote that he fantasized about having sexual relations with other men, biographer David Garrow said in an interview published on Wednesday."So I emailed Harvey [Klehr], said, 'Go to the Emory archives.' He's spent his whole life at Emory, but they won't let him take pictures," Garrow said later in the interview. "So Harvey has to sit there with a pencil and copy out the graph where Barack writes to Alex about how he repeatedly fantasizes about making love to men."Obama married his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, in 1992.Obama did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's request for comment.