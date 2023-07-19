© Getty Images / Drew Angerer



The former US president's sibling has responded to his defense of LGBTQ-themed books in children's libraries.Barack Obama's half-brother in Kenya has reportedly responded to the former US president's effort to promote the inclusion of LGBTQ-themed books in school libraries by suggesting that his half-sibling is homosexual.For example, one title defended by US media outlets as "the most banned book in America," called 'Gender Queer', features graphic images and descriptions of children engaged in homosexual relations."Michelle and I want to thank these librarians for their unwavering commitment to the freedom to read," Obama said. "I hope you'll read my letter to them, and join me in reminding anyone who will listen -- and even some people you think might not -- that the free, robust exchange of ideas has always been at the heart of American democracy."Malik Obama, who has the same father as the ex-president, visited the White House several times during his brother's first term in office. However, he later claimed that Barack Obama was "cold and ruthless" and blasted him for abandoning his Kenyan family. "What I saw was the kind of person that wants people to worship him," Malik Obama told the New York Post in 2020. "He needs to be worshiped, and I don't do that. I am his older brother, so I don't do that."