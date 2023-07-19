Puppet Masters
Barack Obama's brother claims he's 'definitely gay' - media
RT
Tue, 18 Jul 2023 20:06 UTC
Barack Obama's half-brother in Kenya has reportedly responded to the former US president's effort to promote the inclusion of LGBTQ-themed books in school libraries by suggesting that his half-sibling is homosexual.
"This man is definitely gay," Malik Obama purportedly said on Monday in a since-deleted Twitter message. The post, which was reported by multiple media outlets, came in response to a letter in which Barack Obama denounced the banning of controversial books in children's libraries, including at least one that features graphic illustrations of gay sexual acts.
The former president praised librarians in his Twitter post, saying they were on the "front lines" of an everyday fight to "make the widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions and ideas available to everyone." He added, "Today, some of the books that shaped my life - and the lives of so many others - are being challenged by people who disagree with certain ideas or perspectives."
Obama went on to promote a campaign called Unite Against Book Bans, an effort by the American Library Association to confront increasing demands to censor content that critics deem inappropriate for children.
Parents have targeted books that allegedly include pornographic or pedophilic material. For example, one title defended by US media outlets as "the most banned book in America," called 'Gender Queer', features graphic images and descriptions of children engaged in homosexual relations.
"Michelle and I want to thank these librarians for their unwavering commitment to the freedom to read," Obama said. "I hope you'll read my letter to them, and join me in reminding anyone who will listen -- and even some people you think might not -- that the free, robust exchange of ideas has always been at the heart of American democracy."
Malik Obama, who has the same father as the ex-president, visited the White House several times during his brother's first term in office. However, he later claimed that Barack Obama was "cold and ruthless" and blasted him for abandoning his Kenyan family. "What I saw was the kind of person that wants people to worship him," Malik Obama told the New York Post in 2020. "He needs to be worshiped, and I don't do that. I am his older brother, so I don't do that."
Comment: See also:
- Obama embraces gay rights, calls for an end to 'conversion' therapies LGBT youth
- Obama's 'gay lover': Lying psychopath, Psy-op, or Both?
- Born again: Obama's half-bro, Malik, reveals Barack's 'birth certificate'
- Malik Obama linked to Muslim Brotherhood
- Sylvester Stallone calls 'pathetic' Obama a 'closet homosexual living a lie'
Reader Comments
Here is a globalresearch article from Koenig on "Don't Look Up" the movie metaphor for the sleeping people. [Link]
Forcing porn on children is a totally differnet game. I'd say, for which he deserves a death sentence.
There are videos of Michelle dancing impromptu and you see movement that doesn't match gender.As said, I didn't and don't care what Barry and Michael do behind closed doors. Though they were an embarrassment for the American people they represented to the world.
At that time, I asked myself if the imperial kabuki in D.C. could sink any deeper. But Biden already amply demonstated that ...
Who is involved?The position of the POTUS - and "president" positions in many other countries - has become a lifetime reward for outstanding achievements as obedient, profitable and zealous puppet. Thus the spineless, narcissist sociopaths entering the "politics" show stumble over each other to get it. But it looks like the background controllers got more and more sloppy with their choices, the quality degraded substantially with each iteration. Either they (thosebackground controllers) are degenerated themselves, or desperate.
Most probably both ...
I would go so far to call it a fatal mistake. For Barry, and all the other politicians supporting such child porn publications.