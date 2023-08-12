© Panther Media/Alamy



household debt recently reported to have swelled past £2tn for the first time ever

"many enforcement cases were returned to creditors unpaid due to debtors being assessed as "vulnerable and unable to pay"

Bailiffs hired by councils to recover unpaid debts have seen their profits rise to record levels during the cost of living crisis, company filings show.to £25.8m in the year to December 2022, while its gross profit rose to £15.5m. Company documents describe the figures as Newlyn's "best ever results"., Marston Holdings, made £23.1m operating profit in the year to May 2022, afterto 1.72m, according to company documents filed last week.The profit compares with the £12.5m figure reported in 2021 by the business, which is primarily involved in "debt recovery and enforcement services" including working with 145 councils and chasing unpaid vehicle tax for the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency.The companiesand has now recovered.Marston Holdings said it had seen a reduction in council tax volumes and that the growth was from other parts of its business.But the figures have led to criticism from activists and debt charities, which called for an end to the outsourcing of public sector debt collection to private firms.Joe Cox, senior policy officer at the charity Debt Justice, said: "It is sickening to see bailiffs making windfall profits out of households weighed down by the cost of living crisis. The UK government needs to properly fund council tax reduction schemes and local authorities need to find more ethical approaches to preventing and collecting arrears."He added that many people were "scarred" by experiences with bailiffs and thatLouisa Olympios, an organiser at Acorn, a union representing people on community issues, issues, said companies were "profiting from other people's misery".She added: "It doesn't make sense with councils that are trying to help during cost of living and trying to show a friendly face that in the background there's always a threat of a bailiff if you don't pay."The financial results from two of Britain's biggest bailiff agencies come amid continuing cost of living pressures, with, according to official figures.In the 18 months to March, bailiffs added £250m in fees to people's debts in England and Wales, according to Citizens Advice. Research by the charity saysIt has heard reports offor the work they do in order to ensure the sustainability of the sector".Russell Hamblin-Boone, chief executive of the Civil Enforcement Association, which represents certified bailiff companies, said the firms provided support to vulnerable people and were "rightly held to high standards" by their clients and the Enforcement Conduct Board, an industry oversight body. He said the fees firms could charge to debtors were fixed, adding that civil enforcement "prevents losses to government of an estimated £12bn, which would otherwise be subsidised by tax payers".Marston Holdings said in a statement that. It said other parts of its business had driven the growth in its profits, which were up £2m compared with 2019, and that the group's earnings were "in line" with pre-pandemic levels.The company's accounts say there has been an "increase in revenue across all business lines as a result of a rebound from Covid-19" and that Marston is "primarily involved in an integrated range of transportation services and other debt recovery and enforcement services".A spokesperson said Marston had taken a "leading role in enforcement conduct, standards and the assessment of vulnerability", adding thatNewlyn did not respond to requests for comment. But the group, whose principal activity is "bailiff services", said in its accounts that a post-pandemic return to "near normal operating conditions" for its clients had contributed to a "record performance" that put the group in an "excellent position to ... establish a very strong trading position for years to come".The Local Government Association said councils strived to recover unpaid tax "as sympathetically as possible" and bailiffs should "only ever be used as a last resort". Adam Butler, public policy manager at the StepChange debt help charity, said: "Bailiff profits come at the direct expense of the most financially vulnerable. The Ministry of Justice should reverse its planned fee hike, introduce a mandatory levy on bailiff profits to strengthen regulation of the sector and develop long overdue safeguards as quickly as possible."