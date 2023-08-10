© Getty Images/Image Source

"Despite the many headwinds American consumers have faced over the last year - higher interest rates, post-pandemic inflationary pressures, and the recent banking failures - there is little evidence of widespread financial distress for consumers."

Americans borrowed more than ever in the last quarter, Fed data shows...the New York Federal Reserve Bank reported on Tuesday.the bank's economists said, noting that the two most recent quarters "appear to show some stabilization."Other balances, which includeThe quarterly report shows thatTotal household debt jumped by $16 billion toThe researchers wrote:A separate report from the US Federal Reserve indicated that thein May.have been opened since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Fed data shows.Financial experts believe the debt will keep piling up in part because high inflation has been forcing households to lean more heavily on their credit cards to cover expenses.