© Erik McGregor/Pacific Press/LightRocker/Getty Images

Florida's Orange County Public Schools sent out a memo Monday that says its transgender employees and contractors can't use the pronouns or bathrooms that match their gender identity, citing state law.The memo discusses House Bill 1069, which focuses on sex defined as an "immutable biological trait" at birth based on hormones and genitalia.The second law mentioned in the memo, House Bill 1521, has to do with what bathroom an individual can use.Both transgender employees and students, the district said, would have disciplinary actions taken against them if they use a bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity.Parents are able to sign forms for a teacher to use a nickname for a student, butThe district recommends that teachers concerned with legal ramifications call on students by last name."This would avoid any issues with pronouns or first names which do not match the biological sex of the child at birth," the memo advises.