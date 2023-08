© unknown



Civilian targets were affected by Saturday night's shelling, local officials have said...the Joint Center of Control and Coordination (JCCC) for the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said the Mayor of Donetsk Aleksey Kulemzin said in a Telegram post.The shelling comes after at least three people were killed and ten injured by a Ukrainian bombardment on Monday. The shelling killed another civilian in a nearby town, the JCCC said.because of their devastating effects on civilians. Cluster shells are typically designed to open up in midair and release tens or even hundreds of submunitions that can saturate a large area with explosives. They tend to have a high failure rate, creating risks to civilians from unexploded munitions for potentially decades after a conflict ends.Donetsk and other Donbass cities have been under constant Ukrainian attacks which have claimed numerous civilian lives since 2014, when the region broke away from Kiev after a Western-backed coup in the Ukrainian capital. Over the years, Ukraine's military established heavily fortified positions around the cities. The attacks intensified after the launch of Moscow's military operation against Kiev in February 2022, leaving scores of civilians killed and delivering major damage to infrastructure.The Donetsk People's Republic became part of Russia last October together with the People's Republic of Lugansk and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, following referendums in which the local populations voted overwhelmingly in favor of the move.