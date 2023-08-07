The website of a gender critical group was blocked on a train's onboard WiFi network, after it was flagged for being linked to 'terrorism and hate'.Sex Matters, a self-described 'human-rights organisation that campaigns for clarity on sex in law and policy', campaigns for 'easy and safe' conversations about what it calls 'ordinary truth' biology.A GWR spokesman told MailOnline: 'Like other providers, our on-board wi-fi uses independent content filtering to avoid inappropriate use of our services.'We have asked our supplier to review the tagging of this site to ensure it has been correctly categorised.'GWR has not confirmed whether the technology they use is set up to filter out gender-critical content.Sex Matters is a group 'informing public debate by undertaking research and analysis.But not all agree with the group's aims. The People's History Museum faced backlash and apologised after allowing the group to hold a board meeting on its premises in July.Internet users called the group 'hateful' and trans-exclusive, prompting the museum to say sorry.In 2019, a GWR passenger complained after train WiFi stopped her from browsing an online sex toy store.Diana James was en route to London when she decided to visit Sh! Women's Erotic Emporium.When she was blocked from accessing the page, she criticised GWR on Twitter, writing 'shame on @GWRhelp[,] not those women accessing it.'