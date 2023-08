'Structural problem'

'Devil is in the detail'

Children as young as seven will get transgender treatment on the NHS, according to plans seen by The Telegraph.However, experts have warned that the age restriction could still put young children with mental health problems on a "pathway to medical transition".Campaigners welcomed the "move toward an evidence-based approach", but said there was still work to be done to ensure children are kept safe.The NHS announced last year that it would be closing the Tavistock transgender clinic after a review by Dr Hilary Cass found it was "not safe".It was the only NHS transgender clinic treating children and concerns were raised that young people were being rushed down a medical pathway.NHS England said that a new service was needed because there was "scarce and inconclusive evidence to support clinical decision-making" at the Tavistock clinic Officials have now set out their plan for how children will be able to access the service, which has been sent to experts for their input. The plans have been seen by The Telegraph.By seven, children will "be more established within school, and education professionals and school nurses will be able to contribute to a general observational view as to the appropriateness of a referral".Previously, there was no minimum age for referral andDr David Bell, a consultant psychiatrist and former governor at the Tavistock before he became a whistleblower about the clinic's work , said:Dr Bell also described the definition of gender incongruence in childhood included in the specification as "dangerous". It says it is characterised by "make-believe or fantasy play, toys, games, or activities and playmates that are typical of the experienced gender rather than the assigned sex".The Government is set to release transgender guidance for schools that will make it harder for children to socially transition in the classroom.NHS England said that the change will ensure children are receiving help while on the waiting list, which currently stands at three years.In recent days, NHS England has also released further details on its ban on prescribing puberty blockers outside of clinic trials, sayingOnly children who have experienced early-onset gender dysphoria starting at a young age will be eligible for the trials.Blockers have previously only been prescribed when children start to develop secondary sex characteristics.NHS England says that the ban will impact children aged between around 10 and 17.Stephanie Davies-Arai, founder of Transgender Trend, said there were still questions about the age at which the children would be allowed onto the trial. She said the "devil is in the detail"."This new service is a huge step forward," she said."But there is still a lot of work to do and a lot of detail to be worked out."I have still got questions about children being enrolled in an experiment on puberty blockers where the benefits haven't been proven and the long-term risks are huge."Sajid Javid, the former health secretary, said: "I welcome the NHS finally taking a cautious, research-driven approach to assessing these treatments. This should be handled as carefully as any other child protection issue."The extent to which these hormones have been officially prescribed for this purpose is concerning given the lack of evidence base on their long-term effects."While that remains the case, there should be a very high bar for their usage with children."