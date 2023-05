'Painful' Decision

Whistleblower Claims

Texas Children's Hospital, the nation's largest children's hospital, will no longer offer transgender medical procedures for children, according to the hospital's CEO Mark Wallace.The decision will place the hospital in compliance with legislation, Senate Bill 14, which passed in a vote mainly along party lines on May 11.The legislation will take effect on Sept. 1 once it is signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott, who has signaled he will do so.In a memo to staff shared on Twitter, Wallace said the bill has "clear and direct programmatic implications for our patients, families, faculty, staff, and care teams" adding that over the next few months, the hospital will "modify" its "gender-affirming care to comply with the new law."Wallace noted that as the largest pediatric health care provider in the nation, "being unable to serve and support these children and families the way we have in the past is painful.""It is difficult for me, the In-Chiefs & Chairs, executives, faculty, staff, and care teams to know that this is where we find ourselves," he continued.The Epoch Times could not verify the authenticity of the memo and has contacted Texas Children's Hospital for further comment.In a statement to Houston Public Media, a hospital spokesperson said the hospital is not canceling any current appointments."I've been clear that any 'gender transitioning' procedures that hurt our children constitute child abuse under Texas law," Paxton said in a statement released May 19."I am committed to investigating any entity in our state to ensure that our children are protected. Though many unhinged activists compromising the healthcare field think otherwise, children are not to be treated as science experiments.Paxton is also investigating Dell Children's Medical Center over "unlawful behavior" related to gender transitioning procedures.Senate Bill 14 includes exemptions such as in cases where treatments are needed for the purpose of normalizing puberty for a minor experiencing precocious puberty, or if a child was born with a medically verifiable genetic disorder of sex development, among others.Republicans have argued that the legislation is needed to protect children from making potentially fatal life-altering decisions and have pointed out that there is no high-quality scientific evidence suggesting that "gender-affirming" procedures help children overcome gender dysphoria.