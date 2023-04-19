Society's Child
Here's what a Philadelphia children's hospital quietly scrubbed from its website amid public backlash against gender transitions
The Daily Caller
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 21:28 UTC
The CHOP Gender and Sexuality Development Program came under scrutiny in September 2022 after some of its training videos on childhood gender transitions were circulated online, and the clinic said it was tightening its security that October due to threats. Resources including videos in which clinic staff promoted cross-sex medical interventions for minors and advised school workers to keep children's gender identity secret from their families have since disappeared from CHOP's website; these pages are saved in online archives, but their links either redirect to error pages or go to pages that have been heavily altered with certain links removed.
A CHOP webpage linking to a document that promoted "gender-affirming care" for youth, including mastectomies for girls as young as 13, was saved to online archives in June 2022, but that page had been removed from public view by November. The document was produced by CHOP's PolicyLab, which conducts research and makes public policy recommendations on health care issues.
"Many transmasculine youth ... experience chest dysphoria, which is physical and emotional distress caused by the presence of unwanted breast tissue," the document read. "In research conducted with colleagues at CHOP, we examined the experience of chest dysphoria and top (masculinizing chest) surgery in transmasculine youth ages 13-21 ... Top surgery can vastly improve the lives of transmasculine youth and is critical to their health and well-being."
The CHOP website also removed the public's ability to download annual reports on the clinic's achievements in medicine, outreach and advocacy, which were publicly available as of June 2022 but needed to be requested by email as of January 2023, according to online archives. One such report previously obtained by the DCNF revealed that the clinic had hired a social worker to help minors access "gender-affirming" surgeries by gathering letters of support and requesting that insurance companies cover the procedure.
CHOP's "Professional Resources for the Gender and Sexuality Development Clinic" web page featured an LGBTQ Education Program section and a video resources section as of September 2021, according to online archives, but neither exist on the current website. An hour-long webinar on adolescent medical transition that advised puberty blockers as young as eight and hormones and surgeries as young as 14 was among the links scrubbed from the page, along with videos titled "Supporting Transgender and Gender Expansive Students" and "Discussing Sexuality and Safer Sex with Trans Clients;" the videos are all currently unlisted on YouTube.
CHOP's Gender and Sexuality Development Program was one of several child gender clinics to come under fire in late 2022 as online activists publicized videos and documents detailing cross-sex medical treatments being offered to children.
Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago came under scrutiny for promoting a "LGBTQ sex shop for teens" that sold sex toys including dildos, vibrators, harnesses and anal toys in its "Beyond the Binary" lessons for local schools, and Boston Children's Hospital received a bomb threat after unearthed documents and videos revealed the hospital had performed dozens of "gender affirming" mastectomies on children.
The CHOP gender clinic did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's request for comment.
Comment: What will it look like when the pendulum of gender identity swings back to the traditional societal norm of two? Will those who have been brainwashed be rightfully viewed as mentally ill and get the help they need, or will the ill will engendered by truly fanatical trans-activists and their enablers become a violent backlash?
I had a hard time getting past CHOP. What are the doctors called - CHOPPERS? I have a difficult time hearing these people being described as "doctors". How anyone could do that to a minor, and keep it from the parents, is beyond my imagination.