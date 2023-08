© JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Connecticut state law that banned religious exemptions against immunizations in educational institutions on Friday.Plaintiffs argued against Public Act 21-6, which ended religious exemptions in Connecticut in 2021. This made Connecticut the fifth state to end religious exemptions, following Mississippi, California, New York, and Maine. West Virginia also does not allow religious exemptions, but it never had religious exemptions in the first place, according to the decision "The Supreme Court and this Court have made clear, and with good reason, that it is within a state's police powers to establish such a requirement," Bianco wrote in his partial dissent.Connecticut has faced several legal battles over vaccine mandates, including a case against a church that refused to comply with the mandates in its private schooling system.