An Ontario court has upheld the suspension of a doctor who allegedly gave a COVID vaccine exemption to a patient at high risk from the virus, casting aside an argument that the province's medical regulator impeded her freedom of expression.
Dr. Crystal Luchkiw of Barrie also suggested on a podcast the pandemic was a government-created hoax, failed to implement public-health rules in her office and obstructed investigators from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, the Divisional Court decision said.
She is the latest in a string of physicians across Canada censured by their governing bodies for issuing allegedly unwarranted vaccine exemptions, promoting COVID disinformation or otherwise eschewing accepted science around the pandemic.
And there are signs in the case that the small group of COVID-renegade doctors have stirred up strong emotions.
The regulator for Ontario's doctors says it had to hide the identity of the adjudicators on the charges because of a torrent of online abuse aimed at its personnel over similar, COVID-related discipline cases.
Meanwhile, the free-expression challenge of the College's actions against Luchkiw and other doctors is scheduled to be debated at additional hearings later this year.
Luchkiw had asked for a judicial review overturning the decision of the College's Inquiries, Complaints and Reports Committee (ICRC) to suspend her licence as two investigations unfold. But a three-judge panel of the Divisional Court upheld that ruling.
"I am satisfied that the conclusion of the ICRC — that she was ungovernable and as a result her patients were exposed to harm and/or injury — is reasonable and supported by the evidence," wrote Justice William Chalmers on behalf of the panel.
Neither Luchkiw nor her lawyer, Michael Alexander, could be reached for comment by deadline.
But in an appearance on the The Democracy Fund podcast after her suspension this March, the doctor accused the College of subjecting her to "disrespectful and abusive" treatment. She said the regulator had no evidence that she had issued the vaccine mandate in question and based its charges on "tattle-taleing" by patients and others to the College.
Meanwhile, Luchkiw said keeping her from her practice at a Barrie seniors residence has left 1,500 people without a physician, many of whom say they have been blocked from attending a nearby walk-in clinic because it can't handle the influx.
"My suspension in my community has caused such chaos, amongst pharmacies, amongst my colleagues, amongst my patients," she told the podcast. "And I have quite an existential crisis dealing with not being able to care for my patients."
A College spokesman said Luchkiw has indicated she plans to appeal the decision released last week, so cannot comment on the case.
But the Divisional Court said the case considered whether the physician's conduct would harm patients, meaning the Charter issue was not central and didn't have to be addressed.
The provocative constitutional question, however, is slated to come up again later this fall.
Representing Luchkiw and two other doctors facing similar discipline charges, Alexander has asked the Superior Court to rule that the College's regulations on vaccine exemptions, prescribing certain unproven drugs for COVID-19 and voicing opinions on the pandemic that run counter to established public-health directives violate the Charter's freedom of expression guarantee.
Luchkiw had her licence revoked pending that issue and her actual trial on discipline charges. The suspension stemmed from a variety of incidents, said the court.
When a patient of hers showed up at hospital and said an unnamed doctor had given him a vaccine exemption, suspicion fell on her. The individual was immunocompromised and therefore particularly susceptible to COVID. Luchkiw did not admit or deny writing the exemption, but resigned her privileges at a Barrie hospital a day after being confronted about it, the ruling said.
College guidelines suggest the exemptions — often used by people required by an employer to be vaccinated — should be issued only when the person has had a severe allergic reaction to a shot or was diagnosed with myocarditis or pericarditis after receiving one.
There were also complaints from the hospital that she refused to be immunized herself, and from patients that her office did not follow infection-control protocols and that Luchkiw's Facebook postings discouraged people from getting COVID vaccines, said the ruling. Other complaints cited an earlier podcast where she minimized the seriousness of COVID and suggested the vaccine did more harm than good, and discussed a patient with enough detail the person could be identified, contrary to privacy rules.
On the advice of her lawyer, she also refused to hand over files on patients as requested by College investigators, and barred the officials from entering her clinic.
"She took the position, through her counsel, that the College did not have the lawful authority to conduct the investigation," said Chalmers.
