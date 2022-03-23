An investigation of official Government of Canada data has revealed that the fully vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 cases, and 7 in every 10 Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths across Canada in the most recent wave of infections to hit the country.
This is despite just 6 in every 10 people in Canada being fully vaccinated; suggesting the Covid-19 injections do not only fail to work, they actually make recipients worse.
The Government of Canada is publishing its official Covid-19 data in a way that makes it appear Canada is very much experiencing a 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated', and that the Covid-19 vaccines are clearly effective.
But the appearance of this data is a fraud, and it is extremely misleading, because by digging deeper we actually find that Canada is very much in the midst of a 'Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated' and it is unfortunately getting worse by the week.
The Canadian Covid-19 figures are produced by the Government of Canada (see here).
Their latest data is available as a downloadable pdf here.
Page 20 onwards contains data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths from the very start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Canada on 14th Dec 20 all the way through to 15th Jan 22.
The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths in Canada from March 2020 through to February 2022, and as you can see there was a huge spike in Covid-19 deaths around January 2021.
But as you'll have noticed above Canada is again experiencing a huge spike in Covid-19 deaths, with the rapid increase beginning towards the end of December 2021, and thanks to the gift of the 'WayBackMachine', we can look at previous Government of Canada 'Covid-19 Daily Epidemiology Update' reports to deduce who is actually accounting for the majority of these deaths, hospitalisations and cases, and unfortunately, it's the fully vaccinated.
Here is the table showing the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths between 14th Dec 2020 and 13th Nov 2021 -
Sources:
- Government of Canada COVID-19 Daily Epidemiology Report - 14th Dec 2020 to 13th Nov 21
- Government of Canada COVID-19 Daily Epidemiology Report - 14th Dec 2020 to 4th Dec 21
- Government of Canada COVID-19 Daily Epidemiology Report - 14th Dec 2020 to 8th Jan 22
- Government of Canada COVID-19 Daily Epidemiology Report - 14th Dec 2020 to 15th Jan 22
Covid-19 Cases
The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Nov and 4th Dec 21.
The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 5th Dec 21 and 15th Jan 22.
The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 9th Jan and 15th Jan 22, allowing us to see the spread of cases over the most recent 7 days of data.
The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in Canada from 13th Nov to 4th Dec 21, 5th Dec 21 to 15th Jan 22, and 9th Jan to 15th Jan 22.
But fast forward 1 month and we find that between 5th Dec and 15th Jan 22 the fully vaccinated accounted for 89% of Covid-19 cases, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for just 11%. We also see exactly the same distribution over the most recent 7 days.
But we can assure you this doesn't correlate to the percentage of population who have been fully vaccinated. According to the most recent Government of Canada report as of 15th Jan 22 a total of 22.6 million people were considered fully vaccinated, whilst 24.3 million people had received at least one dose.
The population of Canada as of 2020 was officially estimated to be 38.01 million.
This doesn't just prove that the Covid-19 vaccines clearly do not prevent infection or transmission of the virus, it strongly suggests that they make recipients more likely to be infected and transmit the virus.
Covid-19 Hospitalisations
The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Nov and 4th Dec 21.
The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 5th Dec 21 and 15th Jan 22.
The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in Canada from 13th Nov to 4th Dec 21, 5th Dec 21 to 15th Jan 22, and 9th Jan to 15th Jan 22.
But fast forward 1 month and we find that between 5th Dec and 15th Jan 22 the fully vaccinated accounted for 69% of Covid-19 hospitalisations, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for just 31%.
It gets worse for the most recent 7 days though, Government of Canada data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted for 72% of hospitalisations whilst the unvaccinated accounted for 28%.
36% of the population are unvaccinated, 5% of the population are partly vaccinated, and 59% of the population are fully vaccinated. Therefore, this doesn't just prove that the Covid-19 vaccines clearly do not prevent hospitalisations, it strongly suggests that they make recipients more likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19.
Covid-19 Deaths
The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Nov and 4th Dec 21.
But what a difference a month makes when you've taken an injection that clearly decimates your immune system by the week.
The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 5th Dec 21 and 15th Jan 22.
The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 9th Jan and 15th Jan 22, allowing us to see the spread of cases over the most recent 7 days of data.
The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in Canada from 13th Nov to 4th Dec 21, 5th Dec 21 to 15th Jan 22, and 9th Jan to 15th Jan 22.
Fast forward 1 month though, and we find that between 5th Dec and 15th Jan 22 the fully vaccinated accounted for 64% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for just 36%.
But it gets worse for the most recent 7 days though, Government of Canada data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted for 72% of deaths whilst the unvaccinated accounted for 28%.
36% of the population are unvaccinated, 5% of the population are partly vaccinated, and 59% of the population are fully vaccinated. Therefore, this doesn't just prove that the Covid-19 vaccines clearly do not prevent death, it strongly suggests that they make recipients more likely to die of Covid-19.
Canada's Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated
The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau should remove the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for Canadian Truckers with immediate effect, he should remove the Vaccine Passport system in place in Canada with immediate effect, and he should apologise for his discriminatory ostracization of unvaccinated Canadian's and resign with his tail between his legs.
Because it's the fully vaccinated who are spreading Covid-19, it's the fully vaccinated who are taking up hospital beds, and it's the fully vaccinated who are justifying tyranny in Canada with their untimely deaths.