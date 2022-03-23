canada covid vaccination
Trudeau's Government are trying to cover it up

An investigation of official Government of Canada data has revealed that the fully vaccinated account for 9 in every 10 Covid-19 cases, and 7 in every 10 Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths across Canada in the most recent wave of infections to hit the country.

This is despite just 6 in every 10 people in Canada being fully vaccinated; suggesting the Covid-19 injections do not only fail to work, they actually make recipients worse.

The Government of Canada is publishing its official Covid-19 data in a way that makes it appear Canada is very much experiencing a 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated', and that the Covid-19 vaccines are clearly effective.

But the appearance of this data is a fraud, and it is extremely misleading, because by digging deeper we actually find that Canada is very much in the midst of a 'Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated' and it is unfortunately getting worse by the week.

The Canadian Covid-19 figures are produced by the Government of Canada (see here).

Their latest data is available as a downloadable pdf here.

Page 20 onwards contains data on Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths from the very start of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in Canada on 14th Dec 20 all the way through to 15th Jan 22.
canada vaccination statistics
© Government of Canada
It is because the Government of Canada has chosen to present the figures as a total tally stretching back to 14th December 2020 that the figures are so incredibly misleading.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths in Canada from March 2020 through to February 2022, and as you can see there was a huge spike in Covid-19 deaths around January 2021.
canada covid new cases deaths
© Our World in Data
But at the same time as this huge spike in Covid-19 deaths, just 0.3% of the population of Canada were fully vaccinated by January 31st 2021.
booster statistics covid vaccination Canada
© Our World in Data
Therefore, by only giving a total tally of cases, hospitalisations, and deaths as far back as December 14th 2020, the Government of Canada is able to include a huge number of Covid-19 deaths that occurred when just 113,624 Canadian's were fully vaccinated, giving the false impression that the Covid-19 injections are hugely successful and that Canada is experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

But as you'll have noticed above Canada is again experiencing a huge spike in Covid-19 deaths, with the rapid increase beginning towards the end of December 2021, and thanks to the gift of the 'WayBackMachine', we can look at previous Government of Canada 'Covid-19 Daily Epidemiology Update' reports to deduce who is actually accounting for the majority of these deaths, hospitalisations and cases, and unfortunately, it's the fully vaccinated.

Here is the table showing the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths between 14th Dec 2020 and 13th Nov 2021 -
severe outcomes vaccination covid Canada
© Government of Canada
Here is the table showing the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths between 14th Dec 2020 and 4th Dec 2021 -
severe outcomes vaccination covid Canada
© Government of Canada
Here is the table showing the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations and deaths between 14th Dec 2020 and 8th Jan 2022 -
severe outcomes vaccination covid Canada
© Government of Canada
The above tables have been taken from previous reports published by the Government of Canada that can be found with assistance of the WayBackMachine. Now all we have to do is carry out simple subtraction to deduce who is accounting for the most recent wave of Covid-19 cases, hospitalisations, and deaths in Canada.

Sources: For reference - when you check yourselves, the tables may not immediately load. Allow it a minute and then try changing 'Figure 5.' from 'Distribution' to 'Number', and then open 'Figure.5: Text Description'.

Covid-19 Cases

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Nov and 4th Dec 21.
covid cases canada december 2021
© Government of Canada
As you can see, at this point the fully vaccinated actually accounted for the majority of Covid-19 cases, recording 22,033. This is compared to 13,727 cases among the unvaccinated. But it didn't take long for things to take a turn for the worse.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 5th Dec 21 and 15th Jan 22.
covid cases december 2021 jan 2022 canada
© Government of Canada
This isn't an error, the fully vaccinated really have accounted for half a million Covid-19 cases between 5th Dec and 15th Jan 22, whilst the unvaccinated have accounted for just 61,972.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 cases across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 9th Jan and 15th Jan 22, allowing us to see the spread of cases over the most recent 7 days of data.
covid cases january 2022 canada
© Government of Canada
Again this isn't an error, the fully vaccinated accounted for just over 100,000 cases in 7 days, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for just over 10,000.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 cases by vaccination status in Canada from 13th Nov to 4th Dec 21, 5th Dec 21 to 15th Jan 22, and 9th Jan to 15th Jan 22.
covid cases vaccination status November 2021 Jan 2022
© Government of Canada
Between 13th Nov and 4th Dec 21, the fully vaccinated accounted for 64% of cases, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for 36% of cases.

But fast forward 1 month and we find that between 5th Dec and 15th Jan 22 the fully vaccinated accounted for 89% of Covid-19 cases, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for just 11%. We also see exactly the same distribution over the most recent 7 days.

But we can assure you this doesn't correlate to the percentage of population who have been fully vaccinated. According to the most recent Government of Canada report as of 15th Jan 22 a total of 22.6 million people were considered fully vaccinated, whilst 24.3 million people had received at least one dose.

The population of Canada as of 2020 was officially estimated to be 38.01 million.
canada california population comparison
© World Bank, US Census Bureau, StatsCan
Therefore, 36% of the population are unvaccinated, 5% of the population are partly vaccinated, and 59% of the population are fully vaccinated. Yet the most recent Government of Canada Covid-19 data shows that 89% of Cases have occurred among the vaccinated population, 98% of which were fully vaccinated.

This doesn't just prove that the Covid-19 vaccines clearly do not prevent infection or transmission of the virus, it strongly suggests that they make recipients more likely to be infected and transmit the virus.

Covid-19 Hospitalisations

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Nov and 4th Dec 21.
covid hospital vaccination nov 2021
© Government of Canada
As you can see at this point the unvaccinated actually accounted for the majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations, but they were relatively low overall with 1,536 among the unvaccinated and 805 among the fully vaccinated. But just look how the tables turned just a month later.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 5th Dec 21 and 15th Jan 22.
covid vaccinations hospital january 2022
© Government of Canada
Hospitalisations among the unvaccinated population were double the number recorded the previous month, but hospitalisations among the fully vaccinated were over 8 times the amount recorded between 14th Nov and 4th Dec, but it gets even worse in the most recent 7 days.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 5th Dec 21 and 15th Jan 22.
covid vaccination hospital janary 2022
© Government of Canada
Hospitalisations among the unvaccinated between 9th Jan and 15th Jan, a period of 7 days, were around 400 less than the number recorded between 14th Nov and 4th Dec 21, a period of 21 days. But hospitalisations among the fully vaccinated between 9th Dec and 15th Jan were 3.5 times the amount recorded between 14th Nov and 4th Dec 21.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 hospitalisations by vaccination status in Canada from 13th Nov to 4th Dec 21, 5th Dec 21 to 15th Jan 22, and 9th Jan to 15th Jan 22.
covid vaccination hospital canada november 2021 january 2022
© Government of Canada
Between 13th Nov and 4th Dec 21, the unvaccinated accounted for 63% of hospitalisations, whilst the vaccinated accounted for 36% of hospitalisations.

But fast forward 1 month and we find that between 5th Dec and 15th Jan 22 the fully vaccinated accounted for 69% of Covid-19 hospitalisations, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for just 31%.

It gets worse for the most recent 7 days though, Government of Canada data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted for 72% of hospitalisations whilst the unvaccinated accounted for 28%.

36% of the population are unvaccinated, 5% of the population are partly vaccinated, and 59% of the population are fully vaccinated. Therefore, this doesn't just prove that the Covid-19 vaccines clearly do not prevent hospitalisations, it strongly suggests that they make recipients more likely to be hospitalised with Covid-19.

Covid-19 Deaths

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 14th Nov and 4th Dec 21.
covid deaths november 2021
© Government of Canada
As you can see at this point in time the unvaccinated accounted for the majority of Covid-19 deaths, although just like hospitalisations they were relatively low, with 266 deaths among the unvaccinated and 180 deaths among the fully vaccinated.

But what a difference a month makes when you've taken an injection that clearly decimates your immune system by the week.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 5th Dec 21 and 15th Jan 22.
covid deaths canada january 2022
© Government of Canada
With 562 deaths among the unvaccinated, Covid-19 deaths were double what was recorded among this population in the previous month. But with 1,015 deaths among the fully vaccinated, Covid-19 deaths were 6 times greater than the number recorded among this population in the previous month.

The following chart shows the number of Covid-19 deaths across the whole of Canada by vaccination status between 9th Jan and 15th Jan 22, allowing us to see the spread of cases over the most recent 7 days of data.
covid deaths vaccination canada january 2022
© Government of Canada
Covid-19 deaths among the unvaccinated in the most recent 7 days were 72 less than what was recorded among the unvaccinated between 14th Nov and 4th Dec 21. But Covid-19 deaths among the fully vaccinated in the most recent 7 days were 2.6 times greater than the number of deaths recorded among the fully vaccinated between 14th Nov and 4th Dec 21, a period of 21 days.

The following chart shows the percentage of Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status in Canada from 13th Nov to 4th Dec 21, 5th Dec 21 to 15th Jan 22, and 9th Jan to 15th Jan 22.
covid deaths vaccination november 2021 jan 2022
© Government of Canada
Between 13th Nov and 4th Dec 21, the unvaccinated accounted for 57% of deaths, whilst the vaccinated accounted for 43% of deaths.

Fast forward 1 month though, and we find that between 5th Dec and 15th Jan 22 the fully vaccinated accounted for 64% of Covid-19 deaths, whilst the unvaccinated accounted for just 36%.

But it gets worse for the most recent 7 days though, Government of Canada data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted for 72% of deaths whilst the unvaccinated accounted for 28%.

36% of the population are unvaccinated, 5% of the population are partly vaccinated, and 59% of the population are fully vaccinated. Therefore, this doesn't just prove that the Covid-19 vaccines clearly do not prevent death, it strongly suggests that they make recipients more likely to die of Covid-19.

Canada's Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated
covid canada hospital deaths cases january 2022
© Government of Canada
Despite the Government of Canada clearly trying desperately to conceal it, a bit of time, effort, and simple maths has revealed that their own data shows Canada is very much in the midst of a 'Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated', with 89% of cases and 72% of hospitalisations and deaths recorded among the fully vaccinated population in the most recent 7 days of available data, despite just 59% of the population being fully vaccinated.

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau should remove the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for Canadian Truckers with immediate effect, he should remove the Vaccine Passport system in place in Canada with immediate effect, and he should apologise for his discriminatory ostracization of unvaccinated Canadian's and resign with his tail between his legs.

Because it's the fully vaccinated who are spreading Covid-19, it's the fully vaccinated who are taking up hospital beds, and it's the fully vaccinated who are justifying tyranny in Canada with their untimely deaths.