In photographer Michel Soucy's 10 years living in Cheticamp, he's never come across a waterspout. He got the rare opportunity to shoot the waterspout that appeared near the town on Wednesday.

In photographer Michel Soucy's 10 years living in Cheticamp, he's never come across a waterspout. He got the rare opportunity to shoot the waterspout that appeared near the town on Wednesday.
Sightings of rare waterspouts and funnel clouds across Cape Breton have locals keeping their eyes peeled to the sky with astonishment.

Read more https://www.saltwire.com/halifax/news...

Video contributed by Michel Soucy and Angela Adams / Story by Luke Dyment, SaltWire Cape Breton