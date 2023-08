© Alarashi et al., 2023, PLOS ONE, CC-BY 4.0 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)



A single accessory — an ornate necklace from a child's grave in ancient Jordan — provides new insights into social complexity of Neolithic culture, according to a study published August 2, 2023 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Hala Alarashi of the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas, Spain, and the Université Côte d'Azur, France and colleagues.Body adornments are powerful symbols that communicate cultural values and personal identities, and they are therefore highly valuable in the study of ancient cultures. In this study, Alarashi and colleagues analyze materials that adorned the body of an eight-year-old child buried in a grave atThe materials in question compriseAnalyzing the composition, craftsmanship, and spatial layout of these items, the authors conclude that they belonged to a single composite multi-row necklace that had since fallen apart. As part of this study, the researchers created a physical reconstruction of the original necklace, which is now on display in the Petra Museum in Southern Jordan.The multi-row necklaceThe study of this necklace reveals complex social dynamics between community members at Ba'ja — including artisans, traders, and high-status authorities who would commission such pieces — which certainly merit further investigation of this Neolithic culture.The authors add, "Adorning the deceased child, bridging the worlds of life and death. The discovery and reconstruction of an extraordinary necklace from the 9,000-year-old village of Ba'ja (Jordan)."