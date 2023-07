© Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Democrats are seeking out moderate Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota to challenge President Joe Biden in a 2024 primary, Politico reported Friday.As concerns over Biden's age and approval ratings and the effects of third-party candidates continue to mount, Democrats are looking for another contender to emerge, according to Politico."Nobody wants to be the one to do something that would undermine the chances of a Democratic victory in 2024," Phillips previously told Politico. "Yet in quiet rooms the conversation is just the opposite — we could be at a higher risk if this path is cleared.""If No Labels runs a Joe Manchin against Donald Trump and Joe Biden, I think it will be a historic disaster," Phillips previously told The New York Times. "And I speak for just about every moderate Democrat and frankly most of my moderate Republican friends."The third-term congressman was first elected to the House in 2018, beating his Republican opponent 55.6% to 44.2%, and most recently secured reelection in 2022 by nearly 20 points, according to Ballotpedia. Before entering politics, Phillips was a businessman.The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Democratic primary, based on polls conducted between July 5 and July 20, indicates that Biden has 63.2% support, followed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson with 13.7% and 5.3% support, respectively.Biden did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's request for comment.