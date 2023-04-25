© AFP 2023 / Jim Watson

President Joe Biden may be 48 hours away from announcing his reelection bid. But nearly 3 out of 4 Americans are hoping he has a last-minute change of heart. According to a new poll out Sunday from NBC News,Among those who don't want the 80-year-old president to pursue a second term, 69 percent cite age as a reason why, with 48 percent calling it a "major" reason. Worse yet for Biden, the new survey shows him facing a steep uphill climb in a general election.The NBC poll shows 41 percent of Americans plan to vote for Biden in 2024, compared to 47 percent who say they will back the Republican nominee. In all, 38 percent have a positive view of Joe Biden, compared to 48 percent who have a negative view.Still, a Biden run appears to be on the verge of becoming official.