Rich Lowry is the editor in chief of National Review. @richlowry

Did Democrats learn nothing from the Ruth Bader Ginsburg experience?Mika Brzezinski, co-host of Morning Joe, is very cross with the White House staff. It isn't, she believes, doing a good-enough job protecting Joe Biden from the effects of being 80 years old and increasingly frail.She insists that it needs "to clear a pathway" whenever he is walking somewhere, and make sure it is "there and telling him what's next" when he's at an event and going from Point A to Point B:It's not clear what presidency Brzezinski has been watching, because it's not as though the White House staff is working Biden like a dog, or as though there isn't plenty of pointing and directing whenever Biden is out in public.Obviously, the problem isn't staff inattention but the difficult balance involved inwhile giving him the help he needs as someone who isThis is a balance that, in all likelihood, will fail at some point, with potentially disastrous consequences for all involved.To her credit, Brzezinski isn't denying Biden's infirmities, as many Democrats do, so much as shifting the blame for them.The latest discussion of Biden's age was occasioned byduring a visit the other day, while the king had some difficulty negotiating Biden where he needed to go during an inspection of the Welsh Guards.In the scheme of things, this wasn't a big event, but it's part of a pattern and one that suggests more trouble ahead — the minor stumbles and wobbles will inevitably get worse, since aging is a progressive condition.Even if the White House staff were to dispatch the advance team to remove every pebble in Biden's path, as Brzezinski suggests, there is simply no way to protect an 80-year-old man from every potential misstep.In the end, there is a reliable way to keep him upright, which isLet's say he doesn't need one now. Can we be sure he wouldn't need one a year from now? And would the White House ever want to give him one, given that he's in the most demanding office in the world and a walker is a symbol of decrepitude associated with assisted-living facilities?No, of course not. Every incentive is to keep trotting Biden out as though nothing is wrong — 80 is the new 70 — and hope for the best. Maybe he shuffles through the raindrops and nothing bad happens between now and November 2024. But there is some significant chance that it does, that there is a fateful sandbag, wire, or step out that is going to bring home the fragility of the leader of the free world in a disturbing and undeniable way.Democrats who look past this possibility — or, like Brzezinski, think it can be avoided with better staff work — are running the risk of repeating the Ruth Bader Ginsburg experience of talking themselves into believing everything is fine, until it's not, and they are left dealing with an avoidable catastrophe.Again, maybe Biden gets lucky, but it's entirely conceivable that some terrible fall will come in October 2024 and throw the election to his Republican opponent, quite possibly Donald J. Trump.If it does, Democrats will have no one — not even the White House staff — to blame but themselves.