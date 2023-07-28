© Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office via Facebook/Handout via REUTERS



A Russian missile strike hit a residential complex and a building of Ukraine's security service in the central city of Dnipro on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said"Dnipro. Friday evening. Multi-storey apartment building and a building of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) hit," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Again, Russian missile terror."People on social media said the buildings were not far apart.Unverified video on social media showed rubble strewn throughout a courtyard in a large complex of apartment buildings.Zelenskiy said he had held emergency meetings with the SBU, the interior ministry, emergency services and local officials.