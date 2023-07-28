Comment: Since Russia has demonstrated its skill for precision strikes, and Ukraine is notorious for using residential areas and buildings for conducting its warfare, until Russia has had a chance to comment, we can presume that this 'residential complex' was actually being used by the SBU, or that it was hit by Ukraine's air defense (because it wouldn't be the first time).
Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said five people were injured and emergency services had completed an apartment-by apartment search of the area.
"Dnipro. Friday evening. Multi-storey apartment building and a building of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) hit," Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app. "Again, Russian missile terror."
Comment: It seems not many residents were home at this 'multi-storey apartment building'.
Zelenskiy offered no further details in his post. It was not clear how many missiles were involved or whether the security building was close to the apartments.
People on social media said the buildings were not far apart.
Unverified video on social media showed rubble strewn throughout a courtyard in a large complex of apartment buildings.
Zelenskiy said he had held emergency meetings with the SBU, the interior ministry, emergency services and local officials.
Reuters could not independently verify the missile strike.
Comment: Footage and commentary of the strike/s: