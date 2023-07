Toralf Haag, the CEO of Voith Group, sat down with Die Welt to discuss the woes of German industry.The German economy is losing its DNA as a place to do business, and foreign investors are staying away and focusing their attention on emerging markets as a result, a leading CEO has claimed.Toralf Haag, the president and chief executive of global technology company Voith Group, sat down with the Die Welt newspaper to discuss the woes affecting his homeland."There are ambitious goals, but only insufficient incentives and support to be able to achieve these goals. What we need is less bureaucracy, faster approval procedures and faster implementation.he told the newspaper."Investment decisions in Germany are becoming increasingly difficult," he said when asked how comfortable he feels operating from his company's German headquarters in Heidenheim.He explained that his company has had to hire 30 new administrative staff in the last two years alone solely to handle new regulatory obligations introduced due to more red tape."As a result, the German economy is not only losing its DNA but also any potential for the future. With its well-paid jobs, industry is the guarantor of prosperity.Haag's concerns are backed by concerning data and reports on the state of German industry, typically revered as the backbone of the country's economy.Directors cited increased bureaucracy and hefty tax burdens as the two main reasons for their dissatisfaction.Similarly, factory orders and industrial output fell significantly in the first quarter of 2023 , including a 10.7 percent drop in March versus the previous month, the largest month-over-month decline since 2020.Consumers are also growing weary, with inflation creeping back up to 6.8 percent last month , bucking a downward trend seen in the previous three months.