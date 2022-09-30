© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber



Germany's government says it will spend up to €200 billion to help consumers and businesses cope with rising energy prices.Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Thursday that the government is reactivating an economic stabilising fund andPrices for natural gas -- used to heat homes, generate electricity, and power factories -- have surged across Europe amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Germany previously used the so-called "defensive shield" to support the country during the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund will cap the price German customers pay for gas and relieve them from inflation."One could say this is a double-whammy," Scholz told a news conference by video link.Scholz said recent leaks on two pipelines further showed that Russian energy supplies couldn't be expected in the near future."We're well prepared for this situation though," he said. "We have taken decisions that allow us to deal with this."Finance Minister Christian Lindner insisted that the economic stabilising fund meant Germany would not be following the UK's path.Germany is paying a high price for its dependence onthe war in Ukraine."We cannot accept this and we are fighting back," he told the news conference, adding that the new aid measures as "a clear response to Putin".The German government has already unveiled support measures totalling around €100 billion.