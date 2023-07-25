© Bacolod City Fire Station



More than 2,000 individuals were evacuated after parts of this city were flooded due to heavy rains caused by super typhoon "Egay" on Tuesday, July 25.According to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), 613 families composed of 2,201 persons were temporarily sheltered in various evacuation centers as of 4 p.m.Affected barangays were Singcang-Airport, Pahanocoy, Taculing, Mansilingan, Tangub, Cabug, Sum-ag, 27, 36, 31, 41, 35, 39, Alijis, Punta Taytay, and 40.Rescuers, along with other law enforcement agencies, were deployed to conduct rescue and clearing operations in affected areas.The CDRRMO said accumulated rainfall here from 8 p.m. on July 24 to 2 p.m. on July 25 was 28.7 millimeters which was equivalent to the amount of rainfall in three to five days.Dr. Anna Maria Laarni Pornan, CDRRMO head, said they are continuously closely monitoring the situation in this city and urged barangay officials to conduct pre-emptive evacuation in their respective areas.