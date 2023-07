The Kentucky Board of Nursing mandated nurses to take an " implicit bias " course to "recognize the history of racism in healthcare" and threatened "discipline" for failure to do so.The ultimatum to complete the "mandatory continuing education" training, which was developed by the Kentucky Nurses Association , forced nurses to complete the training by July 1.," Rebecca Wall, a Kentucky certified registered nurse anesthetist with 40 years experience, told the Washington Examiner.The training , presented by KNA Board of Directors Treasurer Arica Brandford and KNA CEO Delanor Manson, told nurses that "best intentions will not solve implicit bias in healthcare.""In order to lead to meaningful change, any exploration of implicit bias must be situated as part of a much larger conversation on racism and bias," an opening slide of the presentation states."I had to make a decision at that point as to whether or not I was going to bite the bullet and agree with the assumption that they had that we were all racist," Wall, who said she ultimately decided to complete the course, said. "It was a struggle professionally to decide whether or not to finish it."Laura Morgan, a nurse of 39 years and program manager at the medical advocacy group Do No Harm, told the Washington Examiner that "discipline" could mean the non-renewal of a license.KBN disputes that licenses were being threatened, telling the Washington Examiner that the implicit bias training is required by regulation "considered and passed" by a Kentucky General Assembly committee, adding, "failure to do it could result in a civil sanction or discipline."The training coincided with the licensure and license renewal period.Examples of "overt racism" include lynching, painting swastikas, and "public harassment of [persons of color] speaking other than English.""Perhaps it would be of value to research the effects of implicit bias in healthcare and the definition of implicit bias," Manson told the Washington Examiner."I recommend you take [an] implicit bias class as required by the KBN and then ask questions," she remarked. "All of your efforts could be enlightening."Morgan said."Everybody has their own unique needs, and you have to meet them where they are and speak to them where they're at," she explained. "That's the real art. Help them through that journey, and you have to talk to them in terms that they understand."Wall said"So we hear from academic nurses who haven't been on the floors or in the hospitals for decades, telling us how to do the job," she added.