"As a result of the strike carried out by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the use of cluster munitions, four journalists suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity."

One journalist was killed and three others wounded in the attack in Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed...he Russian Defense Ministry has said.The attack, which targeted crews fromtook place at around noon, the ministry reported in a statement on Saturday:The wounded were rushed to field hospitals set up by the Russian military, but Zhuravlev succumbed to his injuries en route to the facilities, the statement read.The severity of the injuries suffered by the three other journalists is described as moderate. They are out of danger and are being provided with all necessary medical assistance.According to the statement,RIA Novosti reported earlier that Zhuravlev had been killed near the village of Pyatikhatki, which has been the scene of heavy fighting since the launch of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in early June.The US announced the delivery of cluster munitions to Ukraine earlier this month, saying the move was necessary due to a shortage of regular artillery rounds among Kiev's Western backers.The controversial shells, which contain multiple bomblets that are dispersed over a large area and put civilians at risk, have been banned in more than 100 countries.because it was "supporting a country under brutal, vicious attack by its neighbor."Washington claimed that Kiev had promised to deploy cluster munitions responsibly and steer clear of densely populated areas.On Thursday, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby confirmed that the Ukrainian forces had begun using US-supplied cluster rounds in its operations. They were doing so "quite effectively," he claimed.Russian President Vladimir Putin last week described the US decision as a "crime," arguing that Russia now reserves the right to deploy its own cluster munitions in response.